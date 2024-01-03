POLICE NEWS: Man shot in Elkhart

Jan. 2—A man was shot in Elkhart Monday evening.

Elkhart police officers are investigating the nonfatal shooting that occurred in the 900 block of West Marion Street.

The call came in at 6:56 p.m. and the male victim was transported by first responders to the hospital for treatment.

Officers collected evidence at the scene, and continue to actively investigate, police stated in a news release. It is believed to be an isolated incident, they added.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

MISSING PERSON ALERT

The Elkhart Police Department is searching for information on a missing person, Michelle Maier, 59. She was last seen in the Elkhart area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE

Smoker Craft, 67977 C.R. 23, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:17 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. Dec. 24 someone ignited an explosive device in the loading bay of one of its buildings.

ARRESTS

—Amanda Bloom, 49, and Chad Crowley, 54, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of dealing meth and cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle, and maintaining a common nuisance at 7:13 a.m. Monday after police executed a search warrant at 1115 1/2 West Ave. Bloom and Crowley were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Jason Frazier, 27, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of burglary at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 28 after he allegedly broke into a home in the 57000 block of Yukon Street, Elkhart. Frazier was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Tiffany Hackworth, 41, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:38 p.m. Dec. 28 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police were called to a multivehicle crash at C.R. 18 and C.R. 13. Hackworth was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Issac Toledo-Valenzuela, 26, was, arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:48 p.m. Dec. 28 a on charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and with a prior conviction after he was reported as a possible intoxicated driver at C.R. 16 and Ind. 19. Toledo-Valenzuela was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Eric Keosakdy, 47, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:49 p.m. Dec. 30 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped by police for committing a traffic violation near U.S. 20 and C.R. 21. Keosakdy was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail

—J Mendoza, 26, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:54 a.m. Dec. 31 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped for driving left of center at U.S. 33 and C.R. 28. Mendoza was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

BURGLARY

—A 32-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 someone forced entry to a rear door to gain access to the property and stole 4 televisions, a soundbar, and archery equipment from 51400 C.R. 29, Bristol.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Benders Gas Station, 52019 C.R. 5, Elkhart, at 1:43 p.m. Dec. 31.

POINTING A FIREARM

A 59-year-old woman reported that at 1:18 a.m. Dec. 19 someone pointed a gun at her at 52115 Iris Court, Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—A 59-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 that her chicken coop and fence line were damaged intentionally at 51506 C. R. 11, Elkhart.

—A 22-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 28 that someone approached her patio door, turned the handle, and then struck it with an unknown object, at Arbors at Riverbend Apartments, 30989 Riverbend Circle, Elkhart.

—A 35-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:52 p.m. Dec. 30 that someone cut two tires on her vehicle at 200 Maple, Millersburg.

THEFT

—A 26-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 4:15 a.m. Dec. 28 someone stole tools from his truck at 55093 Cobus Lane, Osceola.

—A 56-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Dec. 27 and 5 p.m. Dec. 28 someone stole items from 30911 Oak Drive, Osceola.

—A 36-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:06 p.m. Dec. 27 and 2:15 p.m. Dec. 28 someone stole items from 54700 Thrash Lane, Elkhart.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a report at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 of a trailer with multiple lawn care tools and landscaping equipment taken without permission from 30891 Refuge Drive, Osceola.