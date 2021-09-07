POLICE NEWS: Man shot, injured in Goshen

Sep. 6—An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting of an Elkhart man in Goshen this weekend.

The 22-year-old man was shot in a leg and arm somewhere on the city's north side. He then drove to the 1000 block of South Main Street around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report. The suspect was described as an "unknown male" in the report.

Police caught up to the victim during a separate, unrelated traffic stop, and he was treated at the scene, the report shows. The man was then taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment.

No names were released, and no arrests were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Naathan Skinner, 32, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of South Eighth Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The victim alleged to police that Skinner had wielded a knife as a threat.

—Deborah Cavendish, 66, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft and false informing after police responded to a Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

BATTERY

—Jasper Sharp, Goshen, reported to Gohsen police he had been in a fight in the 300 block of East Jefferson Street around 3:10 p.m. Sunday. Sharp had back pain as a result, and a bicycle had been damaged, a report shows.

—Goshen police received a report Sunday that a 59-year-old man had been battered and seriously injured during an incident in the 600 block of South Ninth Street in August.

TRESPASSING

—Staff at Dollar General issued a trespassing warning to a male at the store, 207 Chicago Ave., around 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report.

—Goshen police warned a male not to return to the Phillips 66 gas station after officers responded to a trespassing call at the business, 224 N. Main St., around 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Goshen police responded to a call about a possible burglary to a vacant home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, a report shows.

THEFTS

—Payge Fissgus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

—Staff at Meijer reported to Goshen police Sunday a theft that occurred at the store's gas station, 4522 Elkhart Road, on Aug. 28.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

April Krueger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a screen door was damaged at a home, 225 Winchester Trail, around 4 p.m. Sunday.