POLICE NEWS: Man struck, injured in crash; woman arrested

Apr. 4—Local police arrested several people over the weekend, including a woman who struck a man while allegedly driving drunk.

—Anna Lara, 27, 19129 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to an incident where a man, Jorge Luis Aguilar Romo, 28, Goshen, was struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of South 15th Street around 8:05 p.m. Saturday. The man was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a foot injury, police said in a report.

—Joseph Garrison, 41, 28523 C.R. 50, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. The report doesn't state whether Garrison was jailed or released with a citation.

—Francisco Gonzalez Cano, 26, 416 Johnston St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license at Michigan Avenue and Van Gilst Drive around 2:05 p.m. Saturday. Gonzalez Cano was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. He was arrested after police responded to his home to break up a fight that had occurred after the crash, according to a report.

—Javier Rodriguez Jr., 22, 204 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 32 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

—Jonathon Wenger, 36, 1013 S. 13th St., Goshen, and Alexandra Krizan, 27, 112 S. 29th St., Goshen, were both arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of South 13th Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Karla Aceves Corets, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

—Kailee Stevens, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from a home, 709 Chicago Ave., around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

—Staff at Martin's Supermarket reported to Goshen police cases of thefts allegedly committed by an employee at the store, 1527 Bashor Road, around 11:15 a.m. Friday.

—Stephen Allen, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police two handguns were stolen from his car while he was at work at 2572 Kercher Road around 11:10 a.m. Friday.

—Emily Hilton-Nickel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from the Goshen College campus sometime between last Wednesday and Friday.

—Preston Clemons, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday a license plate was stolen sometime last week.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Andrew Moser, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police his car was struck by a vehicle at the Goshen Water Department, 203 S. Fifth St., sometime Friday.

—Daniel Olson, Bristol, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while it was parked at Lowe's Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 4:25 p.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Steven Dolby, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the DIR Inc. building, 511 E. Reynolds St., was damaged around 12:25 p.m. Friday.

FRAUD

Alejandro Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his signature was forged on a check around 2:35 p.m. Friday.