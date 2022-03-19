POLICE NEWS: Man struck by train in Goshen

Mar. 18—A 29-year-old man was struck by a train early Friday morning in Goshen.

According to Goshen police, officers were dispatched to 2120 Elkhart Road at 1:12 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of an injured man lying on the railroad tracks.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a large laceration on his back, a laceration on his head and a complaint of shortness of breath, police said. It was later confirmed that the man had been struck by a train.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by Goshen medics for treatment of his injuries.

ELKHART FATALITY

An Iowa woman struck by a vehicle while walking along Cassopolis Street in Elkhart Thursday has died.

According to Elkhart police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cassopolis Street and David Drive at 9:24 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident with injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian, later identified as Loren Hoelscher, 74, Williams, Iowa, was walking in the roadway when a silver Jeep headed south on Cassopolis Street struck her, police said.

The 65-year-old driver of the Jeep, whose name has not yet been released, remained on the scene and cooperated with officers.

Hoelscher was transported to the hospital for treatment and was subsequently pronounced deceased later that evening.

The crash remains under investigation and toxicology results are pending. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

ARREST REPORTS

—A Goshen teenager was arrested on charges of auto theft and being incorrigible after Goshen police responded to a report from Goshen resident William Evans that his vehicle had been stolen and then returned while in the area of 272 Winchester Trail at 7:44 a.m. Thursday. The 16-year-old boy was booked into the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center and later released to his guardians pending a court date.

—Alfred Vigil, 31, 13270 C.R. 2, 1A, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Cassopolis Street and North Drive, Elkhart, at 10:36 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Franklin Hibshman Jr., an inmate at the Kosciusko County Jail, has been charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, trafficking with an inmate and possession of a narcotic drug following a fentanyl overdose incident at the jail Monday. According to Kosciusko County police, officers were notified of a medical emergency in one of the jail cellblocks and discovered a male inmate suffering from an apparent overdose. Upon reviving the man with Narcan, the man reportedly described another inmate who had provided him with fentanyl. Through the description, officers identified Hibshman Jr., police said. Hibshman Jr. is currently incarcerated on three unrelated pending felony cases of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe. He also reportedly has previous convictions of felony possession of a narcotic drug and methamphetamine in Elkhart County.

CRASH REPORTS

—Bret Chupp, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was rear-ended at the intersection of Third and Pike streets at 4:18 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle then left the scene prior to police arrival.

—An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:43 p.m. Thursday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Oscar Chavarria Gomez, 47, Elkhart, was stopped in his vehicle facing west on C.R. 6 at the Conrad Street intersection. Chavarria Gomez then attempted to turn left onto Conrad Street and collided with a second vehicle that was also attempting to turn left onto Conrad Street from C.R. 6. The driver of the second vehicle, Mikel Brown, 39, Elkhart, complained of head, arm and knee pain as a result of the collision. Chavarria Gomez was uninjured.

—An Elkhart man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4:36 a.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Hendry Hernandez, 21, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 9 when one of the front tires on his vehicle burst, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. Hernandez reportedly drove off the west side of the road and collided with several small trees before coming to a stop on top of a drainage pipe in a ditch. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of lacerations to the head, face and hand and complaint of back pain.

THEFT REPORTS

—Nedo Kham, owner of the Marathon gas station, 501 E. Madison St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:46 a.m. Thursday to report an incident of shoplifting.

—Toby Presson, 11494 C.R. 4, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County police at 4 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone entered his residence through an unlocked window and stole two pit bulls sometime between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday.

—Lawrence Friesner contacted Elkhart County police at 1:41 p.m. Thursday to report that his silver 2001 GMC Jimmy was stolen while parked at 56801 Ash Road, Osceola, sometime between Feb. 1 and March 10.

FRAUD REPORTS

—Steven and Kristen Metzger, both of 54771 San Jose Blvd., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County police at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday to report that they were recently the victims of fraudulent activity.

—Bernice Moreno-Reyes contacted Elkhart County police at 3 p.m. Thursday to report that she recently paid someone $1,400 through social media for a rental apartment in the 54000 block of San Jose Boulevard, Elkhart. She later discovered that the ad was fraudulent.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Michael Fodor, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:11 p.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle was damaged while parked at 612 E. Reynolds St. sometime between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.