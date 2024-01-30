POLICE NEWS. Many arrests made over the weekend

Jan. 29—Many arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies over the weekend. They include:

—A 27-year-old Goshen man was arrested by Goshen police at 11:56 p.m. Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and West Plymouth Avenue. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Yetzel Zavala, 25, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a Level 6 charge of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug and for a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 7:56 p.m. Friday following a single-vehicle crash near C.R. 29 and C.R. 46. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 34-year-old Goshen man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment after officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of C.R. 19 and C.R. 18 in Goshen. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 49-year-old man, no address listed, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 6:25 a.m. Saturday after police allegedly found him stopped in the roadway in the 55000 block of Ash Road in a white pickup truck, asleep behind the wheel. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Jeffrey Reames, 60, Michigan City, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and unrelated warrants at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 25000 block of Glenmore Avenue. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 31-year-old Ligonier man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped for an alleged traffic violation near Middlebury Street and Rowe Street. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

A 27-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:46 p.m. Friday that someone drove past his home on C.R. 6 in Bristol and fired shots from their vehicle.

POINTING A FIREARM

A 19-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that while traveling in the 3000 block of South Main Street between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. Friday someone pointed what appeared to be a handgun out the window of another vehicle.

BURGLARY

—A 50-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 31 and Sunday someone burglarized a home in the 58000 block of Concordia Court in Elkhart.

—A 63-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 26 and Sunday someone broke into storage units at 20 East Self Storage, 22715 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.

FRAUD

A 56-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone took money from her bank account between Dec. 18 and Jan. 24 while she was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

THEFT

—A Granger man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Friday that someone he knew took property from a shed in the 53000 block of Pintail Drive.

—A 51-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 6:22 a.m. Sunday someone entered his truck in the 19000 block of Hidden Meadow Trail.

—A 78-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:10 p.m. Sunday that someone stole an Amazon box off her porch in the 28000 block of C.R. 26.