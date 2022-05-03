POLICE NEWS: May 3, 2022

May 3—ARRESTS

—Joseph Suseland, 37, 61108 C.R. 17, Lot 66, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a valid St. Joseph County warrant during an investigation at his home at 11:53 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Loretta Falin, 53, 56132 Dana Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 11:43 a.m. Sunday to investigate an unrelated vehicle accident. She was released at the scene pending a court date.

—Eathan Harter, 27, 1505 Locust St., Apt. 207, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on C.R. 10, east of Ash Road, Granger, at 2:12 a.m. Saturday.

—Leonel Gomez, 28, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Main Street and Hively Avenue, Elkhart, at 3:32 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Patricia Pierce contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:59 p.m. Sunday to report that a white passenger car had struck her vehicle while at the intersection of C.R. 6 and C.R. 17, Elkhart, and then fled the scene.

—Casey Murray contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:31 p.m. Sunday to report that a gray GMC Sierra had crashed into his vehicle while at the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 14 and then fled the scene heading north on C.R. 17.

THEFTS

—Lester Miller, 11197 C.R. 24, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:19 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole his Borden trash can from his property sometime between 9 and 11:30 a.m. March 29.

—Brett Riggs and Kimberly Watkins contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:20 p.m. Sunday to report that items and cash were stolen from their unlocked vehicles while they were parked at 29635 C.R. 10, Elkhart, sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

BURGLARIES

—Edwin Howleit, 1207 S. Main St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:42 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a television, sound bar and Android cellphone from a property at 58690 Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart, at around 11 p.m. April 12.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

—Isaac Juarez Cruz, 3002 Marshwood Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:42 p.m. Sunday to report that he returned home to find that one of the doors to his residence had been opened sometime during the overnight hours.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

—Michael Stutzman, a representative of Team Spirit Trailers, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:20 a.m. Friday to report that someone shot a hole in his trailer while it was parked at 25855 Miner Road, Elkhart, sometime between 1 p.m. Wednesday and 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

STRUCTURE FIRE

—The Goshen police and fire departments were called to 816 S. 10th St., Goshen, at 11:26 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a structure fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and fire investigators do not suspect arson at this time.