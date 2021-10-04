POLICE NEWS: McDonald's employee reports battery at restaurant

Oct. 4—A McDonald's employee was reportedly battered while on the job in Goshen on Saturday.

Mario Garcia Flores, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a woman while he worked at McDonald's, 1706 Elkhart Road, around 9 a.m.

Garcia Flores was not injured and refused medical treatment, police said.

CRASHES

—A pedalcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Elkhart on Saturday morning.

Jared McCain, Elkhart, was riding a pedalcycle east on Old U.S. 33 when it was struck from behind by a vehicle near Tower Road around 7:35 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene after the collision, police said.

McCain was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for a possibly broken back and other injuries, the release shows.

—A pickup truck driven by Frank Grove, Nappanee, collided with the rear of a grain trailer being hauled by a tractor driven by Braden Hurst, New Paris, on C.R. 50 near C.R. 13 around 8:25 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Grove and a passenger in his truck, Douglas Graham of Nappanee, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head injuries, police said.

Hurst did not report any injuries.

ARRESTS

—Ashley Beachy, 37, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Missouri Ave. around 8:35 p.m. Saturday. Beachy was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Justin Wissman, 37, 111 E. Pike St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public nudity after police said he behaved inappropriately in the 3300 block of Elkhart Road around 5:25 p.m. Saturday.

—Rafael Amayo Andrade, 20, 1117 Princeton Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol after police said he was found sleeping on the hood of a car in the parking lot of 2624 Peddler's Village Road around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Police said Amayo Andrade was also found with some cocaine, and a possession of cocaine charge was forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review, according to a report.

—Robert Warren, 36, 320 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Third and Pike streets around 9:25 p.m. Friday.

—Zachary Barker, 31, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public intoxication after police responded to reports of disturbances at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7 p.m. Friday.

—Horacio Hernandez, 34, 712 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after police said he ran from the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Lincolnway East and East Reynolds Street around 10:20 a.m. Friday. Hernandez was released with a citation to appear in court.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Hannah Boord, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

—James Berry, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a crash at 403 Post Road around 2:50 p.m. Friday. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene without stopping to exchange information, according to the report.

—Rochelle Chiddister, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash at Kercher Road and Sourwood Drive around 12:15 p.m. Friday. Chiddister told police the driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Mark Baumann, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a home, 418 Constitution Ave., around 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

—Christopher Bontrager, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a home, 109 W. Douglas St., sometime early Friday morning.

THEFTS

—Staff at Martin's Supermarket reported to Goshen police a woman was taking aluminum cans from recycling bins behind the store, 1527 Bashor Road, around 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

—Staff at Rightway Auto Credit reported to Goshen police Friday a fuse box was stolen from a car at the business, 2600 Elkhart Road, sometime in January.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH A MINOR

Goshen Police were made aware at 3:39 p.m. Saturday of sexual misconduct with a minor that occurred within the city limits.