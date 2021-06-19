POLICE NEWS: Middlebury man jailed in molestation case

Jun. 18—A Middlebury man faces child molestation charges.

Justin Archer, 34, was jailed on charges of incest and sexual misconduct Tuesday following an investigation by Elkhart County police, which began May 31. Archer was accused of inappropriately touching a teenage victim at an address in Middlebury, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives interviewed Archer on Tuesday, and he allegedly admitted to the inappropriate touching, the affidavit shows.

Formal charges have not yet been filed in Archer's case. The case is expected to be filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

CRASHES

—Dylan Balmer, Bremen, lost control of the SUV he was driving, drove off the road, crashed into a ditch and struck a tree along C.R. 3 near C.R. 26 around 6:35 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Balmer was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with a possible head injury and other injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

—A car driven by David Garcia, Leesburg, collided with the trailer of a tractor-trailer driven by Randy Workman, Milford, at Blackport Drive and Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.

Garcia told police his brakes failed as he reached the intersection, leading to the crash, according to the report.

Garcia was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said. Workman did not report any injuries.