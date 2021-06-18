POLICE NEWS: Middlebury man jailed in molestation case

Jun. 18—A Middlebury man faces child molestation charges.

Justin Archer, 34, was jailed on charges of incest and sexual misconduct Tuesday following an investigation by Elkhart County police, which began May 31. Archer was accused of inappropriately touching a teenage victim at an address in Middlebury, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives interviewed Archer on Tuesday, and he allegedly admitted to the inappropriate touching, the affidavit shows.

Formal charges have not yet been filed in Archer's case. The case is expected to be filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

CRASHES

—Dylan Balmer, Bremen, lost control of the SUV he was driving, drove off the road, crashed into a ditch and struck a tree along C.R. 3 near C.R. 26 around 6:35 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Balmer was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with a possible head injury and other injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

—A car driven by David Garcia, Leesburg, collided with the trailer of a tractor-trailer driven by Randy Workman, Milford, at Blackport Drive and Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.

Garcia told police his brakes failed as he reached the intersection, leading to the crash, according to the report.

Garcia was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said. Workman did not report any injuries.

INTIMIDATION

—Abigail Loveall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was intimidated by a person while shopping at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

—Elkhart County police received a report Monday about a suspect who allegedly sent threatening text messages to a person and also yelled at the person while driving past their home in the 15000 block of C.R. 14 near Middlebury multiple times.

THEFT

Ubaldo Magallanes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police there was an attempt to steal the catalytic converter from his SUV while it was parked at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 502 N. Main St., around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Brenda Eby, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she found some clothes that didn't belong to her in her garage, 307 Carter Road, around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Grace Smith, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized at Taqueria San Jose, 613 E. Madison St., around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

—Ashley Burkhead, Osceola, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged at Martin's Supermarket, 1401 College Ave., around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.