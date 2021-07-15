POLICE NEWS: Missing Elkhart girl sought

Jul. 14—A missing teenage girl is still being sought out of Elkhart after she disappeared close to the beginning of the year.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a poster Tuesday involving 17-year-old Madyson Vitou.

The information shows Vitou has been missing since Jan. 3, and she's believed to possibly still be in the Elkhart area, or is possibly in Goshen or Bristol.

Vitou is described as standing 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Vitou is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office at 574-533-4151, or can provide information through NCMEC by calling 800-843-5678.

HIT-AND-RUN

Johanna Fonseca, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle rear-ended her vehicle while she was waiting to turn left from Elkhart Road onto Chicago Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene after the crash, according to a police report.

BURGLARY

Ron Davidhizar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police numerous items were stolen during a break-in to his home, 203 Middlebury St., around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Benjamin Hochstetler reported to Elkhart County police he was in possession of a stolen trailer at a property, 71182 C.R. 9, near Nappanee around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

—Logan Hartsough reported to Elkhart County police a pickup truck was entered into, and the steering column and ignition were damaged, while it was parked at a property, 56925 C.R. 27, sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

—Daniel Atkins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his property, 517 New York St., around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.

—Mirya Hooley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her trash bin was stolen from a home, 309 Westfield Ave., on Sunday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Tuesday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred last Friday.

—Brenetta McKinney reported to Elkhart County police Monday a package was stolen from a home, 785 Broadmore Estates, sometime between 2 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. July 8.

—Staff at Grand Design RV reported to Elkhart County police Monday a 2022 Imagine travel trailer was stolen from the business, 11333 C.R. 2, in Middlebury sometime between July 6 and July 8.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Jose Bocanegra Macias, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the windshield of his truck was broken at Lippert Components Inc., 2602 College Ave., around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.

—Cody Conrad, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a person threw a firework onto his property, 66182 Ash Road, and damaged the lawn on April 29.

FRAUD

Rachael Brown, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday she believed her identity was used without permission.