POLICE NEWS: Motorcycle crash leaves one dead

Jul. 12—A Shipshewana volunteer firefighter was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon.

Joshua Schwartz and Seth Miller, both 18 and of Shipshewana, were driving west on 700 South from S. R. 5 when the crash occurred.

Miller told deputies of the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department that Schwartz was directly in front of him when he hit a pothole and lost control, falling from the 2002 Red Kawasaki VN8 motorcycle he was driving.

Miller hit the same pothole and also lost control, running over Schwartz as he was tumbling down the road.

Schwartz was pronounced dead at the scene.

THEFT

—Chad Gascho reported to Goshen city police that a trailer was stolen from the 1800 block of Reliance Road at 9:59 a.m. Monday.

—Johnathan Sadler, 28, Goshen, was arrested in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway East for auto theft, resisting law enforcement, and never having obtained an operator's license at 12:19 p.m. Monday.

—Jo Ellen Davis reported to Goshen city police the theft of a mattress and box springs at 4:23 p.m. Monday from Goodwill, 1905 Lincolnway E., Goshen.

—Annastasia Chupp reported being the victim of auto theft to Elkhart city police between 18 p.m. Sunday and 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Crescent Street

—Tyler Schlabaugh reported to Elkhart city police theft from a motor vehicle that occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Crescent Street.

—Christian Kauffman reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of an auto theft between 10 p.m. Sunday and 5:53 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Riverview Avenue.

—Jose Sanchez Avila reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 100 block of North Fifth Street between 12:50 p.m. and 1:16 p.m. Monday.

—Cricket Wireless, 183 C. R. 6 W., reported to Elkhart city police, a theft that occurred between 3:20 and 3:41 p.m. Monday.

—Aubrey Morris reported to Elkhart city police a theft in the 2000 block of Laura Court between 11:53 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday.

—Dominic Weldy reported a theft to Elkhart city police between 10:39 and 10:43 p.m. Monday.

—Camila Castillo reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday someone stole her red 2014 Ford F150 from her driveway in the 64000 block of Thornapple Ct., Goshen.

—Dana Eberstein reported to Elkhart County deputies that he'd left his gray 2006 Harley Davidson Classic Ultra on the shoulder of C. R. 11 south of C. R. 32 after it ran out of gas. When he returned at 3:!5 p.m. Monday, someone had stolen the motorcycle.

—Simple Reflection, 25608 C. R. 4, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:40 and 1:50 p.m. Friday someone stole items from the location.

SHOPLIFTING

—Family Dollar, 1907 Elkhart Rd., reported to Goshen city officers that around 4:30 p.m. an unknown man attempted to steal from the store. The man dropped the bag and unpaid items upon being confronted outside the store and ran from the scene.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Alejandro Rodriguez reported to Goshen city police a hit-and-run accident he was involved in at 5:41 p.m. at 100 w. Pike Street.

—Scott Stephan reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department that between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday. someone crashed into his brick mailbox between the south edge of his driveway in the 51000 block of Channel Court.

UNLAWFUL ENTRY

—Rolland Hilty reported to Goshen city police the unlawful entry of a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Alana Drive at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

BURGLARY

—Goshen city officers received a report of a burglary at 7:40 p.m. Monday at a home in the 300 block of South Ninth Street.

—Timothy Klenk reported to Elkhart city police a burglary in the 1400 block of South Main Street between 9 p.m. Saturday and 2:45 p.m. Monday.

FORGERY/FRAUD

—Dairy Queen, 1839 Cassopolis St., reported to Elkhart city police a forgery around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

—Angela Schmidtendorff reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:45 p.m. July 6 and 11:30 a.m. Friday someone committed fraud in the 56000 block of Mark Manor Drive in Elkhart.

—Jackie Gove reported to Elkhart County deputies that between July 5 and July 9 someone committed fraud.

CRASHES

—The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of C. R. 38 and S. R. 119 around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Withrow, one of the drivers, was found to have been operating while intoxicated at the time of the crash and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Corrections Complex.