POLICE NEWS: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash

Jun. 21—A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Goshen over the weekend.

A motorcycle driven by Ryan Folker, Goshen, collided with a vehicle driven by Randal Fishburn, Plymouth at Ind. 15 and C.R. 42 as Elkhart County police said Fishburn pulled into Folker's path while turning left onto Ind. 15 around 9:55 p.m. Saturday.

Folker was thrown from his motorcycle during the crash, police said in a news release. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for head trauma and another injury.

Fishburn was treated at the scene for an eye injury, according to police. The release indicates he was also cited at the scene.

ARRESTS

—David Carranza, 38, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

—Jovanni Lara, 33, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1200 block of East Reynolds Street around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

FIGHT

Goshen police responded to a fight between four people at 104 Winchester Trail around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Three men reported pains, but did not require medical attention, police said in a report.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to a 28-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman and two teenagers, all from Milford, at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

THEFT

Diana Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police medication was stolen from a home, 813 S. Eighth St., around 6:05 p.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Joshua Beckley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized Sunday.