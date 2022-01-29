Police News: Multiple incidents of fraud reported

Jan. 28—FRAUD REPORTS

—A representative of Oaklawn told Goshen police they discovered one of the center's clients was the victim of identity theft at 11:06 a.m. Thursday.

—A representative of Fairfield Inn and Suits, 2110 Keystone Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:10 p.m. Thursday to report two incidents of credit card fraud.

—A Texas woman contacted Goshen police at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to report that she recently discovered someone from Goshen is using her identity and has possibly obtained a driver's license under her name.

—Ilse Alvarado Salgado, 203 N. Eighth St., Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered fraudulent charges on her credit card at 5:19 p.m. Thursday.

—Octavio Loera Gonzalez, 203 N. Eighth St., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered fraudulent charges on his credit card at 5:19 p.m. Thursday.

ARREST REPORTS

—Terry Mitchell, 377 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and resisting arrest while at 816 S. 13th St. at 11:54 a.m. Thursday. Mitchell was booked into the county jail.

—Faustino Hernandez, 110 Blackport Drive, Apt. A, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at his home at 11:11 p.m. Thursday. He was first transported to Goshen Hospital due to his level of intoxication, after which he was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—A representative of Silverwood Mennonite Church, 1745 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, told Goshen police they discovered someone had struck the gate of the church with their vehicle and then left the scene without providing any information at 7:34 p.m. Thursday.

THEFT REPORTS

—Morgan Wilson, Goshen, told Goshen police her bag was stolen from out of her unlocked work vehicle while it was parked at 113 W. Washington St. at 6:49 a.m. Thursday.

—Guadalupe Lopez, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered a handgun had been stolen from out of her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 61108 C.R. 17 at 1:40 p.m. Thursday.