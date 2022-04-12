POLICE NEWS: Multiple OWI, battery arrests reported

Apr. 11—Local police made several arrests over the weekend. The following people were arrested:

—Hector Castro Munguia, 39, 1425 Markle Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while never having obtained a driver's license following a traffic stop in the area of Nappanee Street and Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, at 3:42 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Alonzo Weekly Jr., 41, 907 Prairie St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33 and C.R. 1, Elkhart, at 1:51 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Dyran Nelms, 40, 227 N. Second St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Franklin and Scott streets, Elkhart, at 4:39 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Antonio Marron, 26, 18934 C.R. 46, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after deputies were called to the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 38, Wakarusa, to investigate a report of a driver slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Dorcas Guzman Orosco, 21, 613 Noelwood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation while at her home at 6:26 a.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Leann Burdette, 24, 23085 C.R. 30, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement while at her home at 4:07 p.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Juan Cruz, 62, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while in the 65000 block of Barrens Drive, Goshen, at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Chad Taylor, 46, 57802 Ninth St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy while at his residence after deputies were called to the property to investigate a reported violation of a personal protection order. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Chaniece Doss, 32, 342 Chapman St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of residential entry, criminal mischief and obstruction of justice while at 58170 Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart, at 6:45 a.m. Friday.

—Andre Powell, 54, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement while in the 57000 block of Keltner Road, Elkhart, at 11:38 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

THEFT

—Philip Yoder, 307 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:53 p.m. Sunday to report that his red Valero moped had been stolen from his yard.

—Kevin Head contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3 p.m. Thursday to report that items were stolen from 22627 Ind. 120, Elkhart, sometime between 5:30 a.m. March 25 and 5:30 a.m. March 27.

—Marc Grimes, 24335 C.R. 50, Nappanee, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:02 p.m. Friday to report that a blue Polaris 90 Outlaw four-wheeler had been stolen from his property sometime between 6:30 a.m. April 1 and noon Friday.

—Candace Lawson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:41 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole her cellphone and wallet while she was at Eby's Family Fun, 14583 Ind. 120, Bristol, sometime between 4:45 and 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

—Zackary Freel, 53179 C.R. 131, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2 a.m. Monday to report that his maroon 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck had been stolen from his property sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday.

BURGLARY

—Linda Leak, 317 E. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:06 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole her driver's license and cash from her home.

—Corrina Stamper, 28780 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole money from her unlocked vehicle and a debit card from her home.

BOMB THREAT

—A representative of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:58 p.m. Sunday to report that a man had called in a bomb threat. The store was evacuated and searched following the report, but no bomb was located.

FOUND ITEM

—Kristen Southern contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:31 a.m. Sunday to report the discovery of an abandoned 9mm handgun in the driveway of 59220 Old C.R. 17, Goshen. The handgun was secured by the sheriff's office.

FRAUD

—Linda Crusie, 22627 Ind. 120, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:53 p.m. Thursday to report that fraud was committed between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 1.

—J.R. Handyman, 23661 River Lane Blvd., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3 p.m. Thursday to report that fraud was committed between 9 and 11 p.m. March 19.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Raul Perez, Topeka, contacted Goshen police at 3:36 p.m. Sunday to report that someone damaged the windshield of his vehicle while it was parked at 323 S. Eighth St., Goshen.

—Goshen police received a report at 7:42 p.m. Sunday about graffiti on the bathroom walls at Mill Street Park, 212 Prospect Ave., Goshen.

—Chaniece Doss contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:40 a.m. Friday to report that two windows of her vehicle had been shot out by a BB gun while it was parked at 58710 Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart.

DOG BITE

—A 28-year-old Goshen man contacted Goshen police at 12:10 p.m. Sunday to report that a family member's dog bit him in the face while in the 1000 block of Berkey Ave., Goshen.