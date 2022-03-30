POLICE NEWS: Multiple theft, fraud reports received

Mar. 29—THEFTS

—Jennifer Gingerich, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had attempted to use her credit card without her permission at a Goshen business at 9:32 a.m. Monday after she had accidentally left the card at a different business.

—Eduardo Rubalcava, Ligonier, told Goshen police his bicycle was stolen while parked in front of Eastlake gym, 201 Chicago Ave., Goshen, at 4:03 p.m. Monday.

—Eric Median Acevedo, 19, Ligonier, told Goshen police someone stole items out of his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Keystone Plant #702, 2639 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 3:41 p.m. Monday.

—William Johnson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8 a.m. Monday to report that a large supply of tools and cellphones were stolen from a property at 24373 C.R. 45, Elkhart, and several vehicles damaged, sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday.

—Jeffery Ward contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:58 p.m. Monday to report that someone broke into his work vehicle and stole several items while it was parked at 26843 Pleasant Place, Elkhart, sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday.

BURGLARIES

—Timothy Hodges, 708 S. 11th St., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered that his home had been burglarized at 9:36 a.m. Monday.

FRAUD

—Sheila Johnson, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had withdrawn money from her bank account without her permission at 9:53 a.m. Monday.

—Karen Kohler, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had used her identity to fraudulently report income to the IRS at 10:33 a.m. Monday.

—Sarah Youngs, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Friday to report that fraud was committed between noon Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday.

ARRESTS

—Mariano Martinez Rivera, 33, 2113 S. 50th Court, Cicero, Illinois, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Cassopolis Street and Windsor Avenue at 11:08 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Miguel A. Solla, 22, 3716 Thornridge Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash following a traffic stop in 51000 block of C.R. 15 at 8 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

CRASHES

* A Rockville woman and her passenger were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:21 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Roger Kimberlin, 63, Perrysburg, Ohio, was driving his semi north on Ind. 15 approaching the C.R. 14 intersection when he reportedly collided with the rear of a second vehicle that was stopped on Ind. 15 attempting to turn west into a private drive. The driver of the second vehicle, Shannon McBride, 43, Rockville, complained of lower back pain as a result of the collision. A passenger in her vehicle, Gage Hood, 17, suffered loss of consciousness, lacerations to the head and multiple broken teeth. They were transported via ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Kimberlin, who was cited for following too closely causing bodily injury, was uninjured. McBride was cited for driving without a valid driver's license.

* Two people were injured in a two vehicle collision four miles east of Nappanee at 11:01 a.m. Sunday. Scott Ness, 60, New Carlisle, was traveling west on C.R. 46, east of C.R. 13, when a northbound vehicle driven by Aaliyah Bonner, 16, Goshen, failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with Ness's vehicle. Bonner was taken to Goshen Hospital for a complaint of head pain and was cited for failure to yield causing bodily injury. Ness had minor bleeding to his hand but refused transport to the hospital.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Billy Kinney, 1020 N. Seventh St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:28 p.m. Monday to report that a vehicle damaged a mailbox and fence on his property and then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.