POLICE NEWS: Multiple thefts, burglaries reported

Apr. 6—THEFTS

—A representative of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday to report an incident of shoplifting that occurred Tuesday.

—Bradly Henderson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:18 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole a dealer license plate belonging to Lincolnway Sales and Service, 57057 Ind. 15, Goshen, off of a vehicle while it was parked at the business sometime between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Monday.

—Josh Wakeman, 54240 Stonebridge Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:24 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole his Borden trash bin sometime between 7:50 p.m. March 31 and 5:40 p.m. Friday.

—Christopher Gietzen contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole medications and tools from out of his work truck while it was parked at 28913 Ella Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 6:30 p.m. Monday and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

BURGLARIES

—Vitaliy Drepin, 24230 C.R. 28, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:38 p.m. Monday to report that someone broke into his residence and stole multiple power tools sometime between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

—James Schwartz, 19554 C.R. 20, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:11 p.m. Monday to report that someone broke into his garage and stole several tools sometime between 9:51 and 10:11 p.m. Monday.

—Joyce Gallegos, 25788 Lily Creek Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies Monday to report that someone entered her garage through a door on the south side of her residence sometime between midnight and 3:42 a.m. Monday, broke out the passenger side window of her vehicle with a hammer, and stole her purse containing approximately $5,000 in jewelry.

ARRESTS

—Katrina Bailey, 48, 1523 Troyer Trail, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police an a charge of resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle after leading police on a short vehicle pursuit following an attempted traffic stop in the 400 block of West Pike Street at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.

—Dillon Eller, 24, 54301 C.R. 5, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of criminal trespass and intimidation while at his home at 8:20 p.m. Monday after police were dispatched to the property to investigate a report of a no trespass warning violation. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Douglas Orrick, 38, 54188 Southwood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies Tuesday night on a charge of theft of a vehicle after officers were called to 54700 Thrash Lane, Elkhart, at 4 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the reported theft of a 2010 gold Chevrolet Equinox. While being transported to the Elkhart County jail, Orrick also reportedly damaged the interior of an Elkhart County deputy's patrol vehicle and was charged with criminal mischief.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Cynthia Rogers, 904 River Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone drove over her mailbox and then left the scene without reporting the incident. Upon further investigation, it was found that mailboxes at 901 and 905 River Ave. had also recently been driven over, police said.

—Goshen police were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Lincolnway East at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday. Following the crash, the driver of one of the vehicles left the scene prior to police arrival.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

—Juliana Vazquez-Avalos, 1735 Lincolnway East, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone had entered her residence without permission and caused damage to the interior of the residence.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Kevin Yoder, park maintenance director with the Goshen Parks Department, contacted Goshen police at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday to report graffiti that had been painted on the pavilion and sign at Mill Street Park, 212 Prospect Ave., Goshen.

—A 17-year-old Goshen teen contacted Goshen police at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday to report that the windshield of his vehicle was intentionally damaged by someone while the vehicle was parked at 121 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen.

—Micah Helmuth, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone damaged the doors on his rental car while it was parked at 519 S. Third St., Goshen.

—Machelle Henderson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone cut the brake lines on her vehicle while it was parked at 58685 Vista Blvd., Elkhart.

AWOL

—A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:53 p.m. Monday to report that Anthony J. Akins, 63, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 6 a.m. Sunday and is now considered absent without leave.