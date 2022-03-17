POLICE NEWS: Multiple vehicle thefts reported

Mar. 16—THEFT REPORTS

—William Skaggs, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered that his vehicle had been stolen while parked at 610 N. Fifth St. at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday.

—Jennifer Miller, president of Transport US, contacted Goshen police at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday to report that a travel trailer was stolen while parked at the company's shipping yard, 3550 Corrie Drive, sometime last month.

—Kyle Rucker contacted Elkhart County police at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone had stolen a trailer belonging to his father that was parked in a storage facility inside Broadmore Estates Trailer Park, Goshen, sometime between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday. Police also received a related report from Brenda Boocher that several tools had been stolen from a trailer she had parked in the storage facility during approximately the same timeframe.

—David Dervin contacted Elkhart County police at 7:31 p.m. Tuesday to report that his 2001 Subaru Forester was stolen while parked on the side of the road near the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 14 sometime between midnight and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

—Nate Shenk, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday to report that his bicycle was stolen while parked at Chandler Elementary School, 419 S. Eighth St., sometime Monday morning.

—Regina Hauptli contacted Elkhart County police at 10:23 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole various items from 56881 Brightwood Blvd., Elkhart, sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

—Andrew Crum, La Porte, contacted Goshen police at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday to report that the catalytic converter had been stolen from off of his truck sometime over the weekend while the truck was parked at 1013 N. Main St.

ARREST REPORTS

—Faith Ferguson, 46, 1003 Sunnyside St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.

—Donte Dunigan, 34, 54152 Ash Road, Lot 119, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 108 and C.R. 101 at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Kaley Peterson, 27, 52454 Santa Monica Drive, Granger, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of invasion of privacy and driving with a suspended driver's license while at 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday. She was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—An Elkhart man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Charles Estes, 87, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle east in the area of 59530 C.R. 7 when it collided with a pole for an undetermined reason. Estes was transported to Elkhart General Hospital via ambulance for treatment of a head laceration resulting from the crash.

FRAUD REPORTS

—A representative of Dick's Auto Parts, 50521 Ind. 13, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County police at 11:04 a.m. Monday to report that someone committed fraudulent activity at the business sometime between 3 p.m. March 8 and 3 p.m. March 10.