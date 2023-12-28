POLICE NEWS: Nappanee man accused of battering brother

Dec. 27—Laverne E. Stutzman, 61, 25510 C.R. 50, Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:43 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

He is accused of striking his brother in the back of the head with a baseball. Stutzman was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and held on the Level 5 felony in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

No information was provided about the condition of his brother.

THEFT

An abandoned trailer was found on C.R. 2, near C.R. 21, Bristol, at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday. Elkhart County deputies contacted the owner, who said the trailer had been at a worksite. Officers determined the trailer was stolen from 53709 Ridgeview Lane, Bristol.