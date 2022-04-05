POLICE NEWS: Officers investigating shooting incident

Apr. 5—Goshen police were dispatched to Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., at 9:35 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The man, whose identity has not been released, stated that he did not recall what happened, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

—Goshen police were dispatched to the alley in the 300 block of East Washington St., Goshen, at 10:11 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, evidence was located that indicated a shooting had occurred, though no victims were located, police said.

ARRESTS

—Jose Humberto Vidal Lopez, 26, 211 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while never having received a driver's license following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 28, east of C.R. 7, Elkhart, at 4:35 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Mark Mcneely, 49, 56397 Strathmore Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery and strangulation while at his home at 2:13 p.m. Friday.

—Antonio Thomas, 22, 117 Division St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash in the 28000 block of Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, at 5:07 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Blake Morrison, 38, 19009 C.R. 2, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery, intimidation and resisting law enforcement while at his home at 4:14 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Molly Tyson, 23, 23346 May St., Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a crash in the area of Ind. 19 and North Shore Drive, Elkhart, at 10:32 p.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Jay Miller contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:11 p.m. Friday to report that his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while at 54595 C.R. 17, Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information, according to police.

—Carla Raeder contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:54 p.m. Sunday to report that a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of Landmark Bar and Grill, 68478 Main St., New Paris, sometime between 7 p.m. and midnight Saturday.

THEFTS

—Norma Howard, 1013 S. 13th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:19 a.m. Sunday to report that her bicycle had been stolen from her front yard sometime the previous evening.

—A representative of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:42 p.m. Sunday to report an incident of shoplifting.

—Josiah Barrick contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6 p.m. Thursday to report the attempted theft of his vehicle while in the area of C.R. 19 and C.R. 20, Goshen.

—Felicia Welch, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:24 p.m. Thursday to report that her 1988 Sierra RV trailer was stolen sometime after 6 p.m. March 24 while parked at 27888 Willard Road, Elkhart.

—Michael Bujtas contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:18 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole prescription medication from off of a porch at 57702 Pendleton Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 11:01 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. March 30.

—Haley Piper contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:04 a.m. Saturday to report that someone stole $2,300 from her wallet while she was working at 51687 C.R. 133, Bristol.

—Pamela Campbell contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:10 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole medication and money from her purse while she was working at 28070 C.R. 24, Elkhart, sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday.

—Dylan Helms told Elkhart County deputies someone stole his maroon Nissan Maxima from the parking lot of the Gallops gas station, 50980 Ind. 13, Middlebury, while the vehicle was unlocked and running.

—Michelle Sigerich contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:22 a.m. Sunday to report that someone stole her ID, several debit cards and a lottery ticket from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 736 Arbor St., Bristol, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

BURGLARY

—Joe Dennis, 1101 S. Ninth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:21 p.m. Sunday to report that his home had been burglarized.

ANIMAL BITE

—Goshen police were dispatched to Goshen Hospital at 4:24 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an 8-month-old baby that had been bitten by a small dog while in the 200 block of Woodridge Court, Goshen.