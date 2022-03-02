POLICE NEWS: Officers make multiple OWI arrests

Mar. 1—ARREST REPORTS

—Michael Huys, 71, 58431 C.R. 115, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 45 and Old C.R. 17 at 11:09 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Heather Bohm, 37, 203 S. Jefferson St., Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of C.R. 36 and C.R. 31, Goshen, at 8:44 p.m. Friday. She was booked into the county jail.

—William Hanson, 46, 51787 C.R. 9, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 9 and Miner Road, Elkhart, at 1:47 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Cornelio Rangel Pedraza, 23, 403 Shoemaker Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction after police reportedly found him inside his parked vehicle on the side of the road in the area of Ash Road and Liberty Drive at 2:17 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Lindsey Palos, 25, 6600 Cromwell Road, Kimmel, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 126, Goshen, at 10:53 p.m. Saturday. She was booked into the county jail.

—Demone Horne, 35, 2933 Colonial Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement following a traffic stop in the area of Benham and Cleveland avenues, Elkhart, at 1:47 a.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Jazmyn Carmela Perez, 23, 103 Powell Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of South Third Street and Monroe Street, Goshen, at 1:54 a.m. Sunday. She was booked into the county jail.

Story continues

—Fierra Pratcher, 34, 2040 Prairie St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 7 and Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart, at 5:08 a.m. Sunday. Pratcher was booked into the county jail.

—Allen Hartung-Mann, 33, 514 Goshen Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, paraphernalia and a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver's license following a traffic stop in the area of Third Street and Oakridge Avenue at 6:26 p.m. Sunday. Christine Wise, 45, of the same address, was also arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and a controlled substance. There were booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—A Middlebury man was injured when his horse and buggy was struck by a semi at 9:19 a.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Leandre Sime, 36, Boca Raton, Florida, was driving his semi west on U.S. 20, just east of C.R. 43, when he collided with the rear of a horse and buggy that had stopped facing west on U.S. 20 in preparation for turning left onto C.R. 43. The driver of the horse and buggy, Leo Miller, 75, Middlebury, complained of head pain as a result of the collision. Sime, who was uninjured, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

—Sara Lewter told Elkhart County police her vehicle was damaged by another vehicle that backed into it while it was parked at 30990 Old U.S. 20, Osceola, at 8 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle then left the scene without contacting police or exchanging information.

—Bobby Prince told Elkhart County police he collided with the rear of a semi while he was driving east in the 18000 block of U.S. 20, Goshen, at 4:52 a.m. Friday. Following the collision, he reported that the semi continued east on U.S. 20 and did not stop to exchange information or notify police.

—Nestor Lopez Jimenez contacted Goshen police at 7:49 a.m. Monday to report that a vehicle struck his work truck over the weekend and left the scene without notifying police or providing contact information.

—Oleta Bontrager, 304 S. Sixth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:25 a.m. Monday to report that her fence was damaged by a vehicle sometime between noon Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle then left the scene without notifying police or providing contact information.

—A Goshen man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:50 p.m. Monday in Cass County, Michigan. According to Cass County police, Thomas Yoder, 58, Goshen, was driving his vehicle east on U.S. 12 when he reportedly went through the roundabout, crashed through a fence and then collided with the side of a building in the area of 5 Points Road and U.S. 12. Yoder, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Police noted that alcohol is believe to be a factor in the crash, and the case remains under investigation.

—A Goshen man and an Elkhart woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:20 a.m. Monday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Hector Lecona Ruiz, 39, 4136 Cypress Lane, Goshen, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 28 when he reportedly disregarded the red light at the C.R. 17 intersection and entered the intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading south on C.R. 17. The driver of the second vehicle, Toni Harney, 58, 3219 Peoria St., Elkhart, complained of chest pain as a result of the collision. Lecona Ruiz complained of head pain.

—A Wakarusa woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Payton Harrington, 19, Wakarusa, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 7 approaching the C.R. 38 intersection. Police noted that when Harrington attempted to stop her vehicle at the intersection, her vehicle slid through the intersection due to the wet road conditions and collided with a second vehicle heading east on C.R. 38. Harrington suffered lacerations to multiple parts of her body as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Melissa Yoder, 34, Elkhart, was uninjured.

BATTERY REPORTS

—Elkhart County police were contacted by staff at Jimtown High School, 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart, at 10:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a student who had been battered by a teacher.

THEFT REPORTS

—Dawn Harris, 53449 C.R. 9, Lot 19, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County police at 11:57 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole several items from her home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 22.

—Christopher Shetler contacted Elkhart County police at 2:35 p.m. Friday to report a theft that occurred at 18154 Springdale Drive, Goshen.

—Peggy Trafford, 29210 C.R. 10, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County police at 6 p.m. Saturday to report that someone had stolen a trailer belonging to James Trafford while it was parked at their residence.

—Nicholas Moncher contacted Elkhart County police at 3:06 p.m. Sunday to report that his license plate had been stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 23283 U.S. 33, Elkhart, sometime between Feb. 21 and Sunday.

—Ronald Davidhizar, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:16 p.m. Monday to report that one of his rental properties at 105 Prospect Ave. had been burglarized.

FOUND ITEM REPORTS

—Goshen officers were dispatched to the Lassus Gas Station, 1001 West Ave., at 3:08 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of possible narcotics found inside the store. Upon arrival, an employee of the store turned over a bag containing a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine. A report was taken.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Jacinto Salazar, 706 E. Kercher Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:22 a.m. Sunday to report that someone broke out one of the windows on his vehicle while it was parked at his residence sometime during the overnight hours.

—Liliana Gonzalez, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered her vehicle had been damaged while parked at 508 E. Kercher Road at 5:51 p.m. Sunday.

—Elkhart County police were contacted at 11:35 p.m. Saturday regarding several stop signs and multiple mail boxes that had been damaged in the area of C.R. 50 and C.R. 11.

—Evita Robles, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered the back window to her vehicle had been broken out while it was parked at 418 W. Wilden Ave. at 9:54 p.m. Monday.

—Clarice McGee, 1804 West Plains Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:41 p.m. Monday to report that someone had damaged her living room window screen.