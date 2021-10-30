POLICE NEWS: One injured in chain-reaction crash

Oct. 30—One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Goshen Thursday.

A van driven by Richard Hensley, South Bend, rear-ended a car driven by Gypsy Blodgett, Elkhart, while Blodgett was stopped in traffic in the 300 block of East Kercher Road around 3:25 p.m. Thursday. The crash pushed Blodgett's car into the rear of a minivan driven by Jose Rodriguez Rivera, Elkhart, Goshen police said in a report.

Blodgett was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back and shoulder pain, police said.

Hensley and Rodriguez Rivera did not report any injuries.

CRASHES

—An SUV driven by Mario Evans, Cassopolis, Michigan, crossed the center line of Ind. 120 and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Avila Hipolito, Elkhart, west of Heron Cove around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Evans was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a hip injury, police said. He was also cited for driving left-of-center, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended license.

Hipolito was not injured in the crash, police said.

—A car driven by Vicki Poling, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Stephen Stose, Melbourne, Florida, at Midway and Ferndale roads around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.

Stose did not report any injuries. A passenger in his SUV, Diana Stose, Melbourne, Florida, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said.

Poling had some soreness, but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

ARREST

Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old girl on a charge of disorderly conduct after police responded to a fight at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

SCHOOL RESPONSE

A 13-year-old boy was found to have made comments about harming other people at Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, 67530 U.S. 33, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Mckenzie Shattuck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of vandalism that occurred at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Shattuck's foot was also injured, but she denied medical attention at the scene, according to a police report.

—Juan Olmedo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a rock was thrown at his home, 613 N. Third St., around his door was damaged around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

FRAUD

Karen Weldy, Wakarusa, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud involving her credit card at the Holiday Inn Express, 1415 Lincolnway East, around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Shonta Wingo, 41, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Wingo failed to return to custody around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.