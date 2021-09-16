POLICE NEWS: One injured in crash near Middlebury

Sep. 15—A woman was injured, and a man was ticketed as a result of a two-vehicle crash near Middlebury Wednesday morning.

A car driven by Daniel Luna De Paz, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Jennifer Cook, Shipshewana, as Luna De Paz tried to turn left from Ind. 120 onto Ind. 13 around 7:45 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Cook was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Luna De Paz didn't report any injuries. Police cited him for failing to yield the right of way, driving without a license and driving without insurance.

ARRESTS

—Goshen police arrested a juvenile after responding to a report the juvenile had a knife and alcohol at Goshen Junior High School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The juvenile was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Tyler Higginson, 27, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation that occurred in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Sako Court around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

—LV Johnson, 59, 2734 Pinewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to crash near 23383 U.S. 33 in Goshen around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Mervin Miller Sr., New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police about $2,000 was stolen through fraudulent phone calls made Monday.

—Luiz Pontes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen from his home, 812 College Ave., around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

—Martin Neal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a catalytic converter was stolen from Marty's Garage, 2112 W. Wilden Ave., around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday.

—Mashone Stevenson, Katy, Texas, reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at the Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, north of Goshen sometime between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Sept. 4.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday thefts that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Sept. 2 and Sept. 7.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Javier Gonzalez reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle had rear-ended a car near 65857 Ind. 15 in Goshen around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other car fled the scene after the collision.

—Chad Schoen reported to Elkhart County police his car was struck by another car on U.S. 20 near C.R. 17 Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Kayla Grover, Culver, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., Sept. 9.

HANDGUN FOUND

Staff at Enterprise Rent-A-Car reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was found left in a rental car after it was returned to the business, 23283 U.S. 33, near Dunlap around 8 a.m. Tuesday.