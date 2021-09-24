POLICE NEWS: One injured in crash

Sep. 24—One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Goshen Wednesday.

A car driven by Colton Eby, Goshen, collided with a pickup truck driven by Arturo Alvarez, Goshen, at C.R. 17 and C.R. 18 around 2:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Alvarez was injured and taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.

Eby did not report any injuries.

Police are investigating to confirm whether Eby drove through a red light at the time of the crash, according to the release.

CRASH

A van driven by Cami Person, Elkhart, struck the rear of a trailer being hauled by a pickup truck driven by Jordan Snodderly, Athens, Michigan, as Snodderly stopped to turn left onto a driveway along U.S. 20 east of Ind. 15 around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Person was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Person was also cited for following another vehicle too closely.

Snodderly did not report any injuries.

DOG SHOT

Gene Coddens reported to Elkhart County police he killed a stray dog that had attacked sheep on his property, 21982 State Line Road, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Kayla Dill, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday.

—Mariza Contreras, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 311 New St., around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Staff at Winchester Trails reported to Goshen police someone entered a residence without permission at the mobile home park, 400 Winchester Trails, around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Minor damage was done to the property, police said.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Matthew Taliaferro reported to Elkhart County police a car left the scene following a vehicle crash on C.R. 22 near C.R. 26 around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

—Brionica Bennett, Three Rivers, Michigan, reported to Elkhart County police she rear-ended a pickup truck on Ind. 13 south of C.R. 4 around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The truck then left the scene after the collision, according to the report.

Story continues

FRAUD

—Melissa Kauffman, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Aug. 18 and Sept. 16.

—Fred Ramser and Betty Ramser, both of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Jan. 6 and March 31.