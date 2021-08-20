POLICE NEWS: One injured in two-vehicle crash

Aug. 20—One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Wakarusa on Thursday.

An SUV driven by William Miller Jr., Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Iva Cornell, Leesburg, at C.R. 9 and C.R. 36 around 8:05 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release. The crash caused Cornell's car to strike a fence near the intersection, while Miller's SUV spun and struck a utility pole.

Miller was injured and taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment, police said. He was also cited by police for failing to yield the right-of-way and driving with an expired registration.

Cornell did not report any injuries.

ARREST

Juan Gonzalez, 34, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 32 near C.R. 11 around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

HARASSMENT

Goshen police received information about a potential threat to what the report described as a "public servant" via social media around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The situation is under investigation.

THEFTS

—Joshua Flores, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempt to steal funds from his bank account around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

—Ronald Arnold reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday his 2003 Pontiac Montana was stolen from a home, 59079 Lower Drive, in Goshen sometime in the middle of May.

BURGLARIES

—Staff at Phillips 66 reported to Goshen police a burglary to the business, 224 N. Main St., around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

—Nicole Vesta-Wade reported to Elkhart County police a burglary to the garage of her home, 23562 Spring River Drive, near Dunlap sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 4:30 a.m. Monday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Anna Vaughn, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash at Pike and Third streets aaround 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information and before police arrived, according to a report.

—Michael Hettler, Albion, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck his vehicle at a Keystone RV plant, 3414 Corrie Drive, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.

FRAUD

Staff at Posey's Auto Sales reported to Goshen police a case of fraud involving a purchase at the business, 2020 Elkhart Road, around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.