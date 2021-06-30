POLICE NEWS: One man injured during fight at Kroger

Jun. 29—A man was injured during a fight at Kroger in Goshen Monday night.

Goshen police responded to a call about a fight with weapons at the store, 209 Chicago Ave., and found a 24-year-old man with a puncture wound to his abdomen around 8:40 p.m., a report shows.

The man was checked by medics at the scene, but refused medical attention, police said in the report.

CRASHES

—A dump truck driven by Matthew Hertzler, Shipshewana, collided with an SUV driven by Dylan Hopkins, Bristol, when Elkhart County police said Hertzler ran a stop sign at C.R. 4 and C.R. 35 near Bristol around 4:35 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release, Hopkins was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for a broken leg, police said.

Hertlzer was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for a head injury. He was also cited by police for disregarding a stop sign and for using a mobile phone while driving.

—An SUV driven by Melissa Atwood, Syracuse, collided with a minivan driven by Vito Rulli, South Bend, as Atwood pulled into Rulli's path at C.R. 7 and Ind. 119 near Wakarusa around 2:10 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Rulli did not report any injuries. A passenger in his van, Amy Rulli, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said.

Atwood was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for pain. She was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.

BATTERY

—A 33-year-old Goshen woman reported to Elkhart County police a suspect entered her home in the 58000 block of C.R. 23, struck her, took property and took her vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

—Emmanuel Hernandez reported to Elkhart County police a person struck him in the head with a baseball bat and injured him at a home, 12279 C.R. 50, near Syracuse around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

—Matthew Ferguson and Johnathan Sills reported to Elkhart County police a battery that occurred in the 16000 block of C.R. 40 around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Story continues

ARRESTS

—Chad Wirick, 32, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested by St. Joseph County, Michigan police but jailed in Elkhart County on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic needles. St. Joseph County police had pursued Wirick into Elkhart County, with local assistance, until police said Wirick crashed into a fence in the 53000 block of C.R. 35 near Middlebury after 11 p.m. Sunday.

—Armando Jimenez Martinez, 32, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop near the 4000 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The report doesn't state whether Jimenez Martinez was jailed or released with a citation to appear in court.

—Kelsey Stevens, 23, 424 E. Washington St., Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash around 7 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to Wings Etc., 2815 Gateway South Drive, and found Stevens' car stuck in a ditch while trying to leave the scene, a report shows.

—Richard Pendergrass, 33, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at Pak-A-Sak, 112 W. Pike St., around 4:35 p.m. Sunday.

—Kamarita Thomas, 39, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Thomas was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. She was also given a trespassing warning.

—Steven Martinez, 32, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of Manchester Lane around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

—Cristihan Carrasquillo Trinidad, 40, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Elkhart Road around 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Carrasquillo Trinidad was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Tyrone Friend, 57, 2009 Roys Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 20 near C.R. 19 around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

—Mervin Lapp, 31, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said he drove off the road in the area of 54500 Ind. 15 near Bristol around 9 a.m. Saturday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Jerry Stankovich, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by a car at 126 Crescent St. around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the car then fled the scene.

—Goshen police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 100 block of North 23rd St. around 9 p.m. Sunday.

THEFTS

—McKenzie Shattuck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle part was stolen from Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 6:10 p.m. Monday.

—Staff at Choice Carrier Corp. reported to Goshen police a catalytic converter was stolen from an SUV parked at the business, 2314 Eisenhower Drive N., around 7:50 a.m. Monday.

—Natalie Grace, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her son's bicycle was taken from a property, 4364 Conifer Lane, around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

—Perla Ordaz Guzman reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from her pickup truck while it was parked in the area of 54686 C.R. 19 in Bristol sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

—Heather West, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of her dog from a home, 603 N. Seventh St., around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

—Danny Arch, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police his 2008 Yamaha V Star 1100 motorcycle was stolen from his home, 12783 C.R. 2, sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Laney McFarland reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at her home, 23671 Nora St., near Dunlap sometime between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Friday.

HARASSMENT

Security staff with Goshen Health reported to Goshen police an incident of harassment at Goshen Retreat Women's Health Center, 1135 Professional Drive, around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Jorge Medina Espinoza, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a person entered his home, 58377 Garfield Drive, without permission sometime between 6:10 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 20-year-old Michigan man at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:35 a.m. Sunday.

FRAUD

Ronya Phillips, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between June 16 and Saturday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Eric Bennett, 29, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Goshen police he failed to return to custody around 7 p.m. June 23.