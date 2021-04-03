POLICE NEWS: Overnight vehicle fire extinguished

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·1 min read

Apr. 2—Goshen firefighters and police responded to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Crescent Street around 1:25 a.m. Friday. The fire was brought under control by fire crews, police said.

ARREST

Cesar Morales, 34, 177 Post Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine as well as a warrant after police served a warrant at his home around 5:20 a.m. Friday.

BURGLARY

Staff at Dunkin' Donuts reported to Elkhart County police money was taken from the safe at the store, 1952 Lincolnway East, sometime between 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

THEFT

William Frisbie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his trailer was stolen from a home, 115 N. 21st St., around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

CRASH

An SUV driven by Ricky Doland, Elkhart, collided with a minivan driven by Elizabeth Wentland, Elkhart, at C.R. 5 and Westwood Drive in Elkhart around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Both Doland and Wentland were treated for injuries at the scene, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers.The train was full, carrying around 350 people, the fire department said.Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to, it added.

  • Gen. Keane says it will be 'strategic failure' if Biden admin returns to old Iran deal

    Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane [Ret.] reacts to U.S., other Iran nuclear deal participants getting set to meet in Vienna.

  • What transition looks like for trans youth, from puberty blockers to gender-affirming surgery

    Treatments like puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender-affirming surgeries are linked to lower rates of anxiety and depression.

  • Armie Hammer leaves the Broadway play 'The Minutes'

    This is the fourth project Hammer has left recently in light of an investigation into sexual assault allegations.

  • 'Loving thy neighbor:' New ads urge conservative men with vaccine doubts to get their COVID shots

    Two new campaigns aim to curb vaccine hesitancy among conservative and religious Americans by working with communities to increase understanding.

  • Officer Killed, Driver Fatally Shot After Ramming Into Capitol Building Barricade

    Getty/Capitol PoliceA Capitol Police officer was killed Friday afternoon and a second was injured after a driver rammed his car into a barricade outside the Capitol, sending the complex into lockdown just three months after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said the two officers were hit by the suspect’s dark blue sedan after he drove through a barricade at about 1:02 p.m.The driver, who a senior law-enforcement source confirmed to The Daily Beast was 25-year-old Noah Green, jumped out of the car brandishing a knife. He was shot by officers after he failed to respond to verbal commands and “lunged” at them with the knife, Pittman said in a Friday afternoon press conference. MSNBC first reported Green’s identity.Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, a member of the force for 18 years and part of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit, died. “We ask that you keep U.S. Capitol Police in your prayers,” Pittman said. The second officer was said to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition. Statement on the Loss of USCP Colleague Officer William "Billy" Evans: https://t.co/JMAEbTcbAp pic.twitter.com/DPvkAv5ptO— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 The suspect was taken into custody but later died from his injuries.According to a social media profile under Green’s name, which was taken down shortly after the incident, he recently lived in Virginia, was unemployed, and was a member of the Nation of Islam who called himself Noah X and posted prolifically about his faith.He said he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”Capitol Attack Suspect Ranted About the ‘End Times’ Before Allegedly Ramming OfficersGreen posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.” He said he was on track to go into business but his path was “thwarted.” His brother, Brendan Green, told The Washington Post that the 25-year-old had been increasingly paranoid and unhinged in recent months, even hinting at a suicide attempt while abroad in Botswana. Brendan said the two had recently begun living together, and that Noah sent him a despondent text message the day before the incident.“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless,” Brendan Green told the paper the text said. Those who knew Noah Green also recalled a disturbing turn in his college football days, in 2019, when he became convinced he had been drugged with Xanax. A profile picture from Noah Green’s Facebook page. Facebook Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot.“The knife was clearly in his hand and he started to run toward the officers,” Pittman said, adding that officials reviewed security footage and didn’t see the suspect wrestling or making contact with the two officers.Pittman added that while an investigation into motive was ongoing, it does not appear to be "terrorism-related.”The second officer, whose name was not immediately released, was seriously injured. He was “fighting for his life,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Today, in an inexplicable act of violence, a brave U.S. Capitol Police Officer was killed in the line of duty, while another officer fights for his life. Officer William Evans made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the Capitol and those who work there on behalf of the American people,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, adding that “we continue to be proud of the courageous men and women who defend the Capitol, especially during a challenging period when they have faced two violent and deadly attacks.”House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff, just weeks after they were lowered for the Capitol Police officers who died after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Officer Brian Sicknick died in the hospital after being sprayed with bear spray amid that previous chaos, and two more officers later died by suicide.Several congressional reporters tweeted photos and videos of the scene unfolding in front of them on Friday. Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said stretchers were being brought in for injured people. Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman said a helicopter landed on Capitol grounds.Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Chopper overhead, closer image of the car pic.twitter.com/jm0br9NIm7— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Those inside the Capitol were notified of the situation, getting an alert at 1:04 p.m. stating “no entry or exit is permitted” due to “an external security threat.” “Stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the loudspeaker alert said.The messages continued to be sent to all congressional staff after the incident had seemingly ended. About 90 minutes later, Capitol Police sent an update saying the threat had been “neutralized,” but the lockdown remained in place due to an “abundance of caution.” Just after 3 p.m., the lockdown ended.Congress is in recess, meaning the vast majority of lawmakers are not near the building. Biden had also already left D.C. for Camp David on Friday. Plenty of staff and Capitol workers were still at the Capitol, however, as were some lawmakers.Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who did a live interview with CNN from his car Friday, said he had just stepped out of his Capitol Hill office and was going to get Chinese food when the area went into lockdown.“I had thought that once the barriers were removed, that we were moving back to some sense of normalcy. But this just shows the level of risk that there still is, and really sad that this is happening at the Capitol,” he said.The Capitol complex had been surrounded by fencing in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot. But much of the outer perimeter was removed last week and many roads leading to the building—including the one where the attack took place—were reopened.Lawmakers and staff were hopeful that the scaled-down security meant the Capitol was no longer under serious threat.“I can’t imagine, that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents is actually a dangerous thing in the United States of America,” Khanna said. “It’s just deeply sad.”Pittman said on Friday that it has been a hard time for the agency since the riot. “But we will get through this,” she said.First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6National Guard and Metropolitan Police officers quickly locked down two long blocks along Constitution Ave. The FBI’s Washington Field Office also responded to the incident, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast.“Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted. “We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.”—with additional reporting by Sam Brodey and Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in April that are worth your time

    Watch classics like "Legally Blonde" and "The Master" as well as the Netflix original "The Mitchells vs. The Machines."

  • Afternoon Observer | At Capitol, officer killed, suspect dead + Korean-owned convenience store was trashed in hate crime

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Here’s a wonky crime story to begin today’s newsletter before we dive into some major local and national news: A South Carolina man is accused of buying mowers and other power equipment using business accounts he backed with fake companies and bad checks. The man pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges in a scheme to defraud Lowe’s Home Improvement of more than $450,000. The scheme reportedly lasted from August 2019 to March 2020.

  • Apple joins corporate backlash against GA voting law

    Corporate backlash against Georgia’s new election law is mounting… With Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday joining the chorus of critics.Major U.S. companies are challenging the law… which many critics say suppresses voting among Black Americans and other racial minorities.In a statement, Cook said Thursday (quote) "American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right.”The Republican-backed Georgia law - signed last week by Governor Brian Kemp - strengthened ID requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoff elections and made it a misdemeanor for people to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.Kemp says the law is "another step to making our elections fair and secure.”But - Many CEO’s have publicly disagreed.Dozens of Black executives, including Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, called on more of their peers in U.S. companies to push back against such restrictive election laws.In a Wednesday interview with CBS This Morning, former American Express CEO, Ken Chenault, spoke about their campaign: “There is nothing more fundamental than voting rights. And the reality is - what we're doing is, we’re calling on companies not to make just general statements about the importance of voting and voter suppression, we’re saying take a stand, publicly oppose any legislation that denies the opportunity to vote.”And on Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CBS This Morning he disagreed with the final bill… after the airline on Friday had praised it:“But when we got a chance to finally see it all put together and had a chance to digest it, as well as listen and hear from the voices of our people about it, we realized that this was restricting their access - our people’s access - particularly in the Black community... and it's important we take a step forward here."Governor Kemp, on Wednesday, criticized a company memo by Delta’s CEO - who called the final bill ‘unacceptable.’Kemp said the memo (quote) "stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company” and “ignores the content of the new law.”Kemp also Tweeted: “I refuse to back down from this fight because the integrity of our elections is the foundation of who we are as Georgians.”

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • The website for finding 'sugar babies' that Matt Gaetz allegedly met women through was founded by an MIT grad who says 'love is a concept invented by poor people'

    Seeking Arrangement was founded in 2006 by an MIT grad who wanted to formalize what he believed were the unwritten rules of dating as a transaction.

  • US Capitol suspect identified as Noah Green, 25-year-old Indiana man

    Noah Green has been identified as the suspect who slammed his car into U.S. capitol police officers which resulted in the death of one. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Green is the suspect who rammed his car into two U.S. Capitol police officers around 1 p.m in Washington, D.C. Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman revealed in a press conference that Noah Green “lunged” at the officers with a knife after entering the North barrier of the Capitol.

  • Army announces suspensions after trainee sexually assaulted by 22 service members

    Multiple army instructors have been suspended over the alleged sexual assault of a trainee at the base in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Agents from Army Criminal Investigation Command reportedly launched an investigation after a female trainee claimed she was sexually assaulted by 22 service members, including several drill sergeants, The Hill reported. The outlet reported that 22 service members from the 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion were involved in multiple assaults on the woman.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • Only J&J, 2nd-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at MDC site starting next week

    Miami Dade College’s vaccine site will only be administering the Johnson & Johnson and the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting next week, along with FEMA sites in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.

  • The fallout on one ESPN announcer’s eyebrow-raising comments and a colleague’s criticism

    ESPN has spoken with prominent commentators Dan Orlovsky and Kirk Herbstreit, according to a source, in the wake of Orlovsky’s eyebrow-raising comments about criticism he has heard about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and Herbstreit’s decision to publicly admonish Orlovsky for those remarks.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.

  • Diane Keaton stuns in thigh-high snakeskin boots — see the bold look!

    The Oscar winner is in Palm Springs filming the upcoming rom-com "Mack & Rita."