POLICE NEWS: New Paris church burglarized Christmas Eve

Dec. 26—New Paris Church of the Nazarene, 67136 Ind. 15, New Paris, was burglarized at about 5:10 a.m. Sunday. According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, the church's security company reported an alarm was going off on the south side of the church. Sheriff's deputies determined that someone had forced their way into the church and damaged the property.

BURGLARIES

—Several hand tools, power tools, sporting equipment, entertainment equipment and a 2001 Honda CR80 sport bike were stolen from a garage at 27575 C.R. 24, Elkhart, between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:25 a.m. Friday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

—A two post car lift, two radial arms saws, an air compressor and a refrigerator were stolen from a garage at 52363 C.R. 21, Bristol, between 7 a.m. Dec. 17 and 11 a.m. Friday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

—At about 10 p.m. Saturday, people entered a home in the 28000 block of C.R. 16, Elkhart, and removed and damaged property, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

THEFTS

—A 2015 Chevrolet Sonic was stolen from the parking lot of Glory Church, 70921 C.R. 29, Goshen, at 12:03 p.m. Sunday. According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was later recovered in Kosciusko County.

—A 14-foot flatbed trailer was stolen from the 56000 block of Elk Park Drive, Elkhart, at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Two people are believed to have stolen the trailer, Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies reported. Elkhart city police looked but were unable to locate the suspects.

OFFICER'S REPORT

People were attempting to take a shed from state-owned property at 24001 C.R. 45, Elkhart, at about 7:20 a.m. Monday, but were unable to remove it, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The person who made the report to deputies reportedly lied about his identity, and officers said they will file charges with the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. The person who made the report was not arrested.

JUVENILE WITH FIREARM

On Sunday, Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies helped secure all firearms at a home in the 19000 block of C.R. 40 near Goshen after a boy was found to be in possession of a firearm outside of his home, according to a report from the sheriff's office.