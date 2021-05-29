POLICE NEWS: Pedestrian injured in apparent hit-and-run crash

May 28—A Goshen man was apparently struck and injured in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

Thomas Wentworth was found laying in the road in the 300 block of South Eighth Street when a Goshen police officer arrived at the scene around 4:10 a.m., according to a police report.

Three bystanders were helping Wentworth as the officer arrived but they couldn't say what happened. Wentworth also said he didn't know what happened, the report shows. The officer noticed vehicle parts were scattered nearby.

Wentworth was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said in a report.

CRASHES

—Donald Hicks, Bristol, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by the side mirror of a passing tractor trailer driven by Dan Myers on Ind. 120 near Ind. 15 around 5:50 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Hicks was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical attention for a broken foot, police said.

—A car driven by Lendsay Reynolds, Elkhart, rear-ended a van driven by Brenda Myers, Bristol, while Myers was stopped in traffic on Ind. 120 at C.R. 19 around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Reynolds, Myers and a passenger in Myers' van, Sydney Ellis, Arlington, Virginia, were examined by medics for pain at the scene, police said.

Reynolds was cited by police for driving too fast for conditions. Myers was cited for driving without a valid license.

—The driver of a vehicle left C.R. 29 and damaged a fence near C.R. 127 around 5:10 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a report. The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation.

ARREST

Sharon Yoder, 22, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash following a traffic stop around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. In a report, police said Yoder's vehicle struck a utility pole and several mailboxes in the 1900 block of West Clinton Street.

THEFTS

—Staff at UtiliQuest reported to Goshen police a radio detection device transmitter and a receiver were stolen from the 1200 block of Camelot Drive around 8 a.m. Thursday.

—Justin Hale reported to Elkhart County police four wheels were stolen off a car while it was parked at a home, 55251 Ind. 13, in Middlebury sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Staff at Goshen Community Schools reported damage to property at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Thursday.

—Rocio Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at Lippert Components Inc., 2602 College Ave., around 11:35 a.m. Thursday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Edward Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a car struck his vehicle while it was parked in front of his home, 312 S. Sixth St., around 9:50 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the car then left the scene.

—Janet Grise, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police the driver of a vehicle left the road and struck her mailbox, trash can and a power pole guide wire at her home, 61205 C.R. 19, around 7:35 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.

FRAUD

Melissa Strenke, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

—Toby Miller, 28, homeless, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

—Walter Muday, 58, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

—Larry Comadoll Jr., 57, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 4 a.m. Tuesday.