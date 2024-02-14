POLICE NEWS: Police say handguns, cocaine found during arrests

Feb. 13—Alexander Vazquez, 18, and Lovepreet Singh, 32, both of Elkhart, were arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:52 a.m. Saturday.

Police conducted a stop on a vehicle registered to an 18-year-old leaving a liquor store and was occupied by four people not wearing seat belts, police reported.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, the officers recovered three handguns, 16.9 grams of cocaine, and ammunition, from the vehicle.

There were also two 17-year-olds in the vehicle, who were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of illegal possession of a handgun, juvenile delinquency, illegal possession and illegal consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Vazquez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on charges of dealing cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Singh was incarcerated on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as he had allegedly purchased alcohol for the juveniles.

ARRESTS

—Cristian Martinez Nolasco, 20, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and never receiving a valid driver's license following a traffic stop near Indiana Avenue and Clinton Street. Nolasco was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Melissa Webb, 43, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:28 p.m. Sunday on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement after police responded to reports in the 2600 block of Alpine Fire Lane of a woman screaming. Webb was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Cassandra Spearmon, 41, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:06 a.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle with an active lifetime suspension and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail after being stopped for traffic violations at Main Street and Pike Street.

—Marquis Emmons, 27, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors after police stopped him noting the registered owner of the license plate had a suspension. Emmons was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Robin Lee Pittman, 55, Goshen was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors after, according to police, she was stopped for a traffic violation at C.R. 7 and U.S. 20. Pittman was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Stacey Lotz, 47, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:40 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at Hively Avenue and Seventh Street in Elkhart. Lotz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Ricardo Alzugaray Fraga, 38, of Miami, Florida, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:24 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police conducted a traffic stop at Ind. 19 and C.R. 6. Fraga was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Christian Portillo, 27, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:03 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and paraphernalia, and active warrants after police were called to the 60000 block of Pembrook Lane in Goshen for a verbal fight. Portillo was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Alex Nasser, 53, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he reportedly crashed into another vehicle while driving. Nasser was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Nallely Comacho Cruz, 32, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:25 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and without ever receiving a license after officers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling southbound on C.R. 17 that had pulled to the side of the road. Cruz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail

—Teresa Smith, 25, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:12 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as possession of marijuana after she was stopped by police for license and registration violations. Smith was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

—Edward Jermaine Warren, 43, homeless, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 1:39 p.m. Feb. 7 and is considered absent without leave.

—Timothy Allen McPherson, 41, of Goshen, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release at 2:24 p.m. Feb. 7 and is considered absent without leave.

HIT-AND-RUN

Tamara Hicks, 43, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:24 p.m. Sunday that someone crashed into her parked unattended car in the parking lot of Target, 3938 Midway Road, and left the scene without exchanging information.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

A 43-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:39 p.m. Sunday hearing the sounds of gunshots and then a passenger car leaving the 28000 block of C.R. 26 in Elkhart at a high rate of speed.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Goshen police located at 8:57 a.m. Sunday graffiti on buildings at Pringle Park, 1912 Lincoln Ave., that had been painted sometime overnight.

—A 51-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 2:38 p.m. Monday that someone damaged her vehicle while it was in the 2500 block of Kercher Road.

—Goshen Hospital staff reported to Goshen police at 11:36 p.m. Monday that someone had damaged hospital property in the 200 block of High Park Avenue.

—A 42-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Saturday and 5:39 p.m. Sunday someone spray-painted the side of his garage in the 59000 block of Graver Avenue in Elkhart.

—An 81-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and 9 a.m. Feb. 1, someone smashed two windows on her home in the 56000 block of C.R. 13 in Elkhart

THEFT

—A 47-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that his red 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Friday from the 11000 block of C.R. 52. The vehicle was later recovered along the side of the road around U.S. 33 and C.R. 40.

—A 34-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 29, someone stole her Borden trash can from the 28000 block of C.R. 42 in Wakarusa.

—A 66-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 p.m. Feb. 7 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9, someone took her license plate off her vehicle in the 100 block of Broadmore Estates in Goshen.

—A 29-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 6:50 a.m. Friday someone entered a red Dodge Durango and a white Ford Escape and stole a wallet from the 400 block of Broadmore Estates.

—Goshen police were called to Forest River, 2367 Century Drive, at 1:31 p.m. Monday for a report of multiple catalytic converters being stolen off the lot.

—A 37-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 6:28 p.m. Monday that someone stole her wallet, keys, and money, while in the 400 block of West Pike Street.

FRAUD

A 44-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 1:01 p.m. Feb. 7 fraud was committed and her and her husband.