POLICE NEWS: Police make multiple arrests over the weekend

May 23—Local police made several arrests over the weekend.

—Summer Fisher, 32, 1397 N. Chicago Ave., No. 12, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 9:48 a.m. Friday. Police said her vehicle was parked in the roadway at C.R. 22 and Amber Meadows Avenue. Fisher was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—A boy fled from Elkhart County deputies at U.S. 20 and C.R. 17 in a Chrysler Town and Country between 2:26 and 3:35 p.m. Friday. The boy also crashed into a utility pole near 59711 C.R. 23 and left the scene. The boy was transported to Goshen Hospital and placed under a mental health evaluation. Charges will be sent to the Elkhart Juvenile Prosecutor.

—Tasha Cook, 40, 52076-C Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of C.R. 7 and C.R. 4, Elkhart. Cook was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Vincent Alin White, 27, 15888 U.S. 12, Union, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating without ever having obtained a license at 9:51 p.m. Saturday after a traffic stop for a loud exhaust at C.R. 17 and C.R. 4, Elkhart. White was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Jerry Trump, 30, 12695 York Lane, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated at Ind. 120 and C.R. 19, Elkhart, after a traffic stop at 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Trump was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Victor Cuevas Antongior, 44, 308 S. Apple Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated at U.S. 20 between C.R. 17 and U.S. 33, Elkhart, after police initiated a traffic stop at 12:08 a.m. Sunday. Antongior was reportedly found to be in possession of marijuana and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Antonio Giron Godoy, 25, 1007 EverGreen Lane, South Bend, was arrested on charges of operating without ever having a license at Ind. 19 north of Hively Avenue, Elkhart, after Elkhart County deputies conducted a traffic stop. Godoy allegedly refused a sobriety test and a warrant was granted for a blood drawn.

—Hollie Weidner, 27, 52852 C.R. 11, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 6:29 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said she was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Shannon Butterworth, 40, 1100 Park Road, Lot 66, Rochester, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:52 a.m. Monday on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Butterworth had been stopped for a traffic violation at Main and Jefferson streets. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—Eric Dylan Kvasnica, 38, 2754 Lincolnway, Mishawaka was arrested by Elkhart police and Elkhart County deputies on charges of battery causing serious bodily injury and intimidation. According to a report from the sheriff's office, as Kvasnica was being booked into the Elkhart County Jail on the battery charge from Elkhart police, he reportedly told officers "You're dead. You're dead." The intimidation charge was then added and he was jailed.

—Jorge de la Luz Ramos, 27, 255 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:32 a.m. Sunday on charges of leaving the scene of an injury crash, driving without ever having received a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Ramos was arrested following a crash where he reportedly left the scene at C.R. 45 and C.R. 15. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—Quinton Bonner, 67, 915 Concord Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at his home at 1:25 p.m. Sunday on a charge of failing to update the address on his identification within 30 days of changing his residency and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—Nazario Ruiz Ferreir, 43, 1422-C Cedarbrook Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic battery in a presence of a child younger than 16. Officers were called to a disturbance at 72328 Amber Drive and reported that Ruiz Ferreir had battered several family members and was arrested. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

BATTERY

—A 51-year-old Goshen man told Goshen police at 2:54 p.m. Monday that he was shoved down a flight of stairs at a home in the 100 block of North Sixth Street by his roommate after an argument. The 51-year-old made the report at Goshen Public Library.

—Goshen police investigated the battery of an 8-year-old girl in the 1000 block of South 15th Street at 5:12 p.m. Monday. The girl had been holding an infant who suffered a ground-level fall, which is why police were called out initially. While on scene, the officers said they received information that the girl had been battered by a woman in the face and head area. The Department of Child Services was contacted for an assessment.

BURGLARY

—Sie Sharp reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone entered his garage at 53227 C.R. 39, Elkhart, between 3:30 p.m. May 12 and 1 p.m. May 19.

—Michael Henderson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday someone broke into 56610 Ash Road, Elkhart.

—Donald Samuel reported to Goshen police at 3:04 p.m. Monday his job site at 510 River Ave., Goshen, was burglarized.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD

Dennis Jones reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. May 18 and 10 a.m. May 19, Tammy Lemert, 62, left her home in a red Lincoln Navigator and did not return. Officers later found her deceased in her vehicle on U.S. 20 near the intersection of C.R. 115 around 9:18 a.m. May 20.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Goshen police received a report at 8:05 a.m. Sunday of vandalism in a woman's bathroom at Abshire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave.

—A restroom light fixture was damaged at Pringle Park Pavilion, 1912 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, and was reported by a Goshen Parks employee at 10:39 a.m. Monday, according to a Goshen police report.

—A vehicle was damaged while at 324 Stone Drive, Goshen, at 3:09 p.m. Monday, according to a Goshen police report.

—Yannin Arreola, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:44 p.m. Monday that the back of her vehicle's window was smashed while at 902 S. 14th St., Goshen.

COUNTERFEIT MONEY

Navroop Singh reported to Goshen police at 9:39 a.m. Sunday that someone tried to buy items from the store using a counterfeit $100 bill at Phillips 66 Gas Station, 224 N. Main St.

FRAUD

—Barbara Holloway reported to Goshen police at 9:57 a.m. Thursday fraud was committed against her between 7 p.m. May 8 and 4 p.m. May 12 at 51605 Walerko Drive, Elkhart.

—Austin Nettrouer, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:35 p.m. Friday that fraud had been committed between noon and 12:05 p.m. Friday.

THEFT

—Matthew Hall reported to Goshen police that between 4 a.m. May 11 and 2 p.m. May 18 someone stole property from a vehicle at 22343 C.R. 104, Elkhart.

—Diana Levitz reported to Elkhart County deputies that between midnight and 11 a.m. May 20 someone stole her silver 2000 Jeep Wrangler from her home at 55243 C.R., Bristol.

—Jessica Chrisman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:38 p.m. Sunday that items were stolen from 2031 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, between 4 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022, and 10 a.m. May 17.

—Christopher Neeley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4 p.m. Monday a cell phone and cordless drill were stolen from his home at 105 Prospect Ave., Goshen.

UNWANTED PACKAGES

An 84-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 11:13 a.m. Monday that unwanted packages are being delivered to her home in the 1500 block of Sycamore Court.

HIT-AND-RUN

Property was struck during a hit-and run incident at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, according to Goshen police.

TRESPASSING

Arthur Baer reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:11 p.m. Sunday criminal trespass occurred at 65940 U.S. 33, Goshen, between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday.