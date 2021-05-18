POLICE NEWS: Police make OWI arrest after crash injures three

May 17—A LaGrange man was arrested following an alleged drinking and driving crash that injured three people near Goshen Sunday night.

An SUV driven by Abraham Martinez Corona, collided with a pickup truck driven by Brandon Kauffman, Elkhart, after Elkhart County police said Martinez Corona failed to yield the right of way at Ind. 15 and U.S. 20 around 9:30 p.m., a news release shows.

Kauffman apparently did not report any injuries. Though two passengers in his truck, Emily Kauffman and a 4-year-old girl, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A passenger in Martinez Corona's SUV, Luis Martinez, was also injured and taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment, the release shows.

Martinez Corona was apparently not injured. He was arrested and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

CRASH

A car driven by Kathy Slabach, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Cynthia Lemon, Goshen, at C.R. 34 and Ind. 13 as Slabach pulled into Lemon's path around 4:40 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Slabach was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for head and leg injuries, police said. A passenger in her car, Darin Slabach, was taken to Goshen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lemon did not report any injuries, police said.

Slabach was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.

RAPE CHARGE

An Elkhart man is accused of raping a youth two years ago.

Myron Kemp, 45, was charged with a Level 1 felony count of rape and a Level 4 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor in a case filed Friday.

According to the allegations, Kemp had sexual contact with a teenager at a home near Goshen, apparently around April 2019, details in a probable cause affidavit and the case show.

Elkhart County police began investigating the case when accusations were made around August 2020, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. A warrant for Kemp's arrest has also been issued.

ARRESTS

—Ambreya Williams, 24, 431 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 10:35 p.m. Sunday. Williams was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Sharlean Lewis, 55, 513 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Silverwood Lane around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

BATTERY

A Wakarusa woman reported to Elkhart County police a woman punched her at her home along C.R. 42, around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Chad Thompson reported to Elkhart County police a suspect fired a gun from a moving vehicle in the area of 28371 C.R. 46 near Nappanee around 11:35 p.m. Friday.

INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR

Marsha Schrock reported to Elkhart County police Friday a person inappropriately looked at a student at Wawasee High School, 1 Warrior Path, in Syracuse on Feb. 9.

BURGLARIES

—Robert Pedzinski and Brittany Pedzinski, both of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary, along with an incident of intimidation, at their home, 122 Redspire Blvd., around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

—Jose Rios, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were taken from his home, 1209 Division St., around 10 a.m. Sunday.

—Gloria Gaudarrama, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police power tools were stolen during a break-in to the garage of her home, 66192 Chamfers Drive, sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

—Dewayne Miller reported to Elkhart County police a garden hose was stolen during a break-in to a barn, 14129 C.R. 14, in Middlebury around 9:25 p.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Ralph Borden, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were taken from The Depot, 1013 Division St., around 8 a.m. Sunday.

—Lawrence Baltazar reported to Elkhart County police a 2021 Nissan Rogue was stolen from the area of 19848 Crosswynd in Bristol sometime between 2:50 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

—Brandi Chilcutt, Syracuse, and James Baldwin, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police cash was stolen from their wallets as they attended a wedding reception at a home, 72440 C.R. 29, near Syracuse around 8:35 p.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Maidene Millan-Soto reported to Elkhart County police vehicles were damaged while they were parked at a home, 515 Broadmore Estates, around 8:10 p.m. Friday.