POLICE NEWS: Police make OWI arrests

May 8—ARRESTS

—Marvin Edgardo Jimenez Baltazar was arrested by Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 10:28 p.m. Friday after he was stopped in the area of Toledo Road and Pine Arbor Drive in Elkhart for a traffic violation. Jimenez Baltazar was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Emilio Piedra was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 10 a.m. Sunday at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, after he after reportedly failed a field sobriety test and a drug recognition evaluation. Piedra was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Mary Wood reported to Goshen police at 2:33 p.m. Sunday being crashed into by an unidentified person in the parking lot of Aldi's, 2036 Lincolnway East, Goshen.

—Darrin Tucker reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 8:26 p.m. Thursday multiple mailboxes were struck in the 59000 block of Lee Avenue, Elkhart.

—Angela Bontrager reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:48 a.m. Friday a tractor collided with a NIPSCO utility wire on C.R. 36, near C.R. 31, near Goshen, and did not stop.

—Gerard Tzanetatos reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:50 p.m. Friday that a white Ford 250 hit the 2023 Ford Express van he was driving for the Jordan Ford dealership at 30692 C.R. 6, Elkhart.

—Regina Johnston reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:18 p.m. Friday that her vehicle had been struck by an unidentified vehicle while parked at 54152 Ash Road, Lot 66, Elkhart, and the accused vehicle left.

AWOL

Michael Dwayne Ragland, 32, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 5 a.m. Thursday and is considered absent without leave.

BURGLARY

—Ahamaghi Washington reported to Elkhart County deputies between April 29 and Friday someone entered her apartment at Overlook Apartments, 27851 Woodview Drive, Elkhart.

—James Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 p.m. Friday someone forced entry into an outer building on the campus of Faith United Methodist Church at 22045 C.R. 18, Goshen. Someone stole two car batteries totaling $300.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Morris Hoover reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:48 p.m. Sunday that someone shot a bullet through a wall of his home at 22769 C.R. 26, Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Keith Horton reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3:30 and 6:15 a.m. Saturday someone broke windows at the Overlook Apartments, 27851 Woodview Drive, Elkhart.

—Gage Wiles reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 9:20 p.m. April 30 someone slashed one of the tires on his vehicle at 22229 C.R. 10, Elkhart.

THEFT

—Katrina Graber reported to Goshen police at 6:06 p.m. Sunday that her lime green Schwinn bicycle was stolen at 524 E. Douglas St., Goshen.

—Robert Gardiner reported to Goshen police that between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone stole his license plate from his vehicle while it was parted at El Rancho Viejo Goshen, 1919 Lincolnway East, Goshen.

—Walmart loss prevention reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 4 p.m. Friday, Angela Ryan, 46, was reportedly caught with stolen merchandise attempting to exit the store, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart. Ryan cooperated with police and was cited and released on a charge of theft.

—Carlos Portillo reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:37 a.m. Sunday that someone stole his 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 from the driveway of 26224 Woodridge Drive, Elkhart.

—Eric Roberts reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Sunday that someone entered his home at 27858 Willard Road, Elkhart, and also took his white Ford Expedition.

—Michael Fisher reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 and 10 a.m. Thursday someone stole a 9mm handgun from his vehicle at 24503 C.R. 16, Elkhart.

FRAUD

—Mary Jane Pontius reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 and 5:45 p.m. Thursday someone committed fraud, at 60754 C.R. 9, Elkhart.

—Cynthia Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 11:50 a.m. fraud was committed at 57863 C.R. 33, Middlebury.

—Jackie Small reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:15 p.m. Friday that $2,599 worth of funds were stolen from her Chase account via Cash App in Elkhart.