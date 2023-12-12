POLICE NEWS: Police make OWI arrests

Dec. 11—ARRESTS

—Taylor Pease, 27, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:53 a.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age and neglect of a dependent after she was allegedly involved in a single-vehicle crash. Pease was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Cory Weatherton, 46, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:18 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at C.R. 17 and Ind. 119. Weatherton was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Stacy Marie Franco, 42, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 6:58 a.m. Dec. 6, and is considered absent without leave, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

HIT-AND-RUN

Rudy Rodriquez, 43, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:56 p.m. Friday that an unknown suspect failed to stop and exchange information following a motor vehicle property damage crash at the intersection of C.R. 11 and Buddy Street in Elkhart.

BURGLARY

—A 55-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Nov. 25 and Saturday someone broke into his storage unit at Storage Rentals of America, 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole multiple items.

—A 47-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Dec. 5 and 2:20 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his storage unit and stole several items.

—A 35-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Nov. 1 and Saturday someone forced entry into his detached garage and stole several tools, an E-bike, and landscaping equipment.

OFFICER'S REPORT

—A 37-year-old Elkhart man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:44 a.m. Friday finding a broken safe that had been thrown into the creek in the area of C.R. 26 and C.R. 3 in Elkhart.

—An inmate at the Elkhart County Jail was found to be in possession of contraband at the jail, 26861 C.R. 26, at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

—An employee of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:19 p.m. Sunday finding an abandoned motorcycle along the west side of the building. The motorcycle was found to be reported stolen out of Mishawaka Police Department and was recovered.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—A 49-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday two cars were damaged, and a set of wheels and a Evinrude boat motor were stolen from 25894 Foresthill Ave., Elkhart.

—A 30-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. Friday someone broke out her rear driver's side window and damaged the steering column of her 2015 Kia Optima at 54399 Adams St., Elkhart.

THEFT

—A 45-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Oct. 31 and 2:57 p.m. Friday, his firearm and four knives were stolen from his vehicle while it was being stored at Howard's Towmaster, 28339 U.S. 33.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to 10:16 a.m. Saturday and 1:50 a.m. Sunday for a stolen 2013 Hyundai Elantra at 54086 Wilson St.

—A 59-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 3:12 a.m. Saturday someone cut the chain off the fence and stole a silver 2015 American Hauler flatbed trailer.

FRAUD

—A 71-year-old Granger man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 4 and 6 fraud was committed, at 51803 Pebble Brooke Drive, Granger.

—A 43-year-old Goshen man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon and 2 p.m. on April 27, fraud was committed, at 19990 Opal Court, Goshen.