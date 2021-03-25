POLICE NEWS: Police to ramp up bus patrols

Mar. 24—The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership has announced plans to ramp up school bus safety patrols this spring to protect students going to and from school.

Over the next couple of months, officers will be positioned along bus stops and routes throughout the county watching for stop-arm violations and unsafe driving behavior.

According to Michael Culp, captain with the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, the overtime patrols will be funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the state's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program, which was developed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute in 2019.

"Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a very dangerous and serious offense and we want students to arrive to school and return home safely, which is why we're asking all motorists to drive cautiously around buses or face the consequences," Culp said of the issue.

The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership will join more than 200 other agencies around the state for the spring enforcement campaign. As part of the campaign, high-visibility patrols will be conducted in the morning and afternoon along routes identified by local bus drivers and school transportation officials.

According to Devon McDonald, executive director of the ICJI, while officers will be focusing primarily on stop-arm violations during the campaign, they will also be on the lookout for any unsafe driving behavior such as speeding and distracted driving.

"We still have far too many people speeding and not paying attention to the road," McDonald said. "One glance at your phone is all it takes to cause a tragedy. Children are unpredictable, so it's important to stay alert and be prepared to stop at all times."

In Indiana, it is against the law for motorists to pass a bus that is stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. This applies to all roads, with one exception. Motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as a cable barrier, concrete wall or grassy median, are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

"Buses in some school districts are returning to the roadway for the first time in nearly a year after spring break concludes, so it's especially important to stay alert in those areas," said Robert Duckworth, traffic safety director of the ICJI. "We all have a role to play when it comes to school bus safety."

The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership includes the following agencies from Elkhart County: Elkhart City Police Department, Goshen City Police Department, Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Nappanee Police Department, Bristol Police Department, and Wakarusa Police Department.

CRASH REPORTS

—An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Damien Savangvongsavanh, 20, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle south on Dierdorff Road, near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive South, when he attempted to make a U-turn and crossed into the path of a second vehicle following behind him on Dierdorff Road, resulting in a collision. Savangvongsavanh and the driver of the second vehicle, Jay Miller, 29, 64439 C.R. 19, Goshen, were uninjured. A passenger in Savangvongsavanh's vehicle, Martaveus Hall, 19, 621 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of body and muscle pains resulting from the crash.

—Kirtus Murray, Goshen, told Goshen police a blue Chevrolet Impala struck his vehicle while in the drive-thru lane at McDonalds, 2001 Lincolnway East, at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing any information.

ARREST REPORTS

—Alex Perez Guzman, 28, 609 Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, false informing and never having received a driver's license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 20 at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Nelson Yanez, 23, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and never having received a driver's license following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 27, just west of C.R. 17, at 5:15 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the county jail.

ROBBERY REPORTS

—A 15-year-old Elkhart boy called Goshen police at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday to report an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Martin's Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road. The boy stated he was there to sell something to another person. No injuries were reported. A report was taken and the case remains under investigation.

THEFT REPORTS

—Nancy Brisko, Elkhart, told Goshen police someone stole her license plate from off of her vehicle while it was parked at Target, 3938 Midway Road, at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday.

—Jennifer Kisrow, an employee of Keystone RV, 2642 Hackberry Drive, filed a report with Goshen police Tuesday indicating that two travel trailers had been stolen from the company's property sometime in early March.

—Joshua Showalter told Elkhart County police his 2017 KTM dirt bike was stolen from 24584 C.R. 38 sometime between 6 p.m. March 17 and 7 p.m. March 19.

FRAUD REPORTS

—Rebbeca Christner, Goshen, told Goshen police she noticed fraudulent activity on her bank account at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—John Fowler, a Goshen City employee, told Goshen police he noticed someone had spray-painted graffiti on a tree at Oakridge Cemetery, 437 N. First St., at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday.

—Lyle Rohrer, 613 S. Ninth St., Goshen, told Goshen police he noticed someone had vandalized the side of his garage with spray paint at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday.

—David Fields, 57055 Woodmere Drive, Goshen, told Elkhart County police he noticed someone had driven through his yard causing damage at 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

AWOL REPORTS

—Elkhart County police were informed Monday that Damian Wilson, 28, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and is now considered away without leave.

—Elkhart County police were informed Monday that Ki Zukowsky, 43, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 3 p.m. Sunday and is now considered away without leave.

—Elkhart County police were informed Monday that Franklin Piggie, 48, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 12:45 p.m. Monday and is now considered away without leave.