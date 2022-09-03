POLICE NEWS: Police make second public indecency arrest

Sep. 2—For the second time in a month, a Goshen woman was arrested by Elkhart County deputies for the same offense.

Laura Ann Humes, 48, 21727 C.R. 18, Goshen, was arrested on charges of public nudity and public indecency after a deputy said he was flagged about a naked woman running down the roadway in the area of her residence at 5:58 p.m. Thursday.

Officers later found Humes naked near Love's Travel Stop, 2201 C.R. 17, and she was arrested on charges of public nudity and transported to the Elkhart County jail.

ARRESTS

* Steven Rios, 34, Elkhart, was arrested for residential entry, burglary, sexual battery, and battery after allegedly entering a room at the Goshen Motor Inn, 65522 U.S. 33, and exposing himself to a 40-year-old woman in the room and battering her at 9:16 p.m. Thursday.

* Orlando Balderas, 32, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and never having received a license.

* Brian Weiss, 44, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

AWOL

* Steven Kent Zollinger, Jr., 54, failed to return to Work Release at 4:14 p.m. Monday and is considered AWOL.

* Autumn Lynn Oliver, 55, failed to return to Work Release at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is considered AWOL.

CRASH

A crash at C.R. 38 and C.R. 17 left one person hospitalized late Wednesday night.

At 11:27 p.m. Elkhart County deputies responded to a crash where a 2018 Volvo S90 driven by Leon Martin, 20, Goshen, collided with a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Kailyn Sheeley, 21, New Paris. According to the crash report, Martin was traveling eastbound on C.R. 38 when he disregarded the traffic signal and proceeded through a red light, striking the Ford driven by Sheeley.

Sheeley was entrapped in the vehicle and was extracted with complaints of pain and lacerations and was transported by ambulance to Goshen General Hospital for treatment. Martin was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.

HIT-AND-RUN

* Matthew Ridenous reported to Goshen city police that his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while parked at Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., Goshen at 5:11 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues

* Denise Morvant told Elkhart County deputies that she was struck by an unknown vehicle near Eby Pines at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday while walking east on Ind. 120. Morvant was taken home and later transported by Middlebury EMS to Elkhart General Hospital.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

A 49-year-old man was found by Elkhart County deputies to have injured a cat that was not hurt or sick in the 65000 block of Ind. 13 at 5 p.m. Monday.

THEFT

* Kevin Holloman, reported to Goshen city police the theft of a trailer on Thursday in the 3000 block of Hackberry Dr., Goshen.

* Bobbi McClain reported to Elkhart county deputies that debit cards were stolen from a vehicle in the 23000 block of Timothy Court between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

* Melinda Koecske reported to Elkhart County deputies that a purse was found in her yard at 8:30 a.m. The owner, a neighbor, was found and the purse, which had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle, was returned.

* Paul Schlabaugh reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone took a silver Huffy bicycle with red lettering from his property in the 52000 block of Ind. 19 at 1:45 p.m. Thursday and rode off with it northbound.

* Claudia Fraga reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone she knows stole her son's bicycle in the 64000 block of C.R. 21 at 11:07 p.m. Thursday. The bicycle was later found and recovered.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* Goshen city police officers were called to 1706 Westplains Drive at 9:14 a.m. Thursday, where First Assembly Church of God had a window broken by a rock.

* Jennifer Deluna reported to Goshen city police damage to her home in the 1400 block of 15th Street at 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

* Jeffrey Spradling reported to Elkhart County deputies vandalism to his property between 1 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 C.R. 26, Goshen.

* Ellie Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone she knows damaged her vehicle's windows between 2 and 6 a.m. Thursday in the 23000 block of C.R. 38.

Fraud

Adrian Rocha reported to Elkhart County deputies fraudulent activity in the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, at 3:52 p.m. Aug. 30.