POLICE NEWS: Police make several arrests locally

Nov. 27—ARRESTS

—Angel Enriquez Cortes, 30, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:37 p.m. Sunday on charges of false informing, possession of fake IDs, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding Elkhart County warrant after police said he falsely identified himself in Roxbury Park. Cortes was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Brett Embury, 27, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:29 p.m. Nov. 22 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated near C.R. 17 and C.R. 30. Embury was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.

—Silvia Ines Carril Bravo, 38, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:34 p.m. Nov. 22 on charges of speed contest, reckless driving, and driving without ever receiving a license on South Main Street from Concord Mall Drive in Elkhart. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Jonathan Ortiz, 39, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:54 p.m. Nov. 22 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while his driving privileges were suspended after being stopped for a traffic violation on Mishawaka Avenue and Concordia Court in Elkhart. Ortiz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Marco Onofre, 35, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:59 p.m. Nov. 22 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated during a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 20. Onofre was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Kenneth Nisley, 59, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:03 p.m. Nov. 22 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding on Ind. 19 near the intersection of C.R. 46. Nisley was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Corban Espinoza, 29, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:05 p.m. Nov. 22 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at Ind. 15 and Lakeview Drive. Espinoza was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Peter Kelly, 60, of Cassopolis, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:21 a.m. Nov. 23 on charges of dealing meth, and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia, after he was stopped for traffic infractions in Elkhart County. Kelly was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Ryan Young, 41, of Granger, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:06 p.m. Nov. 23 after he was involved in a vehicle crash at Ash Road and C.R. 16 and allegedly left the scene. He was later located at Ash Road and Old U.S. 33, arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of marijuana; and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Hector Lorenzo Rivera, 28, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 23 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at C.R. 45 and C.R. 15. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Shawn Chappel, 28, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 23 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a traffic stop at Ind. 13 and C.R. 10. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Bryant Gortney, 31, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:58 a.m. Nov. 25 on a charge of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, making a false identity statement, and several arrest warrants after he allegedly provided a false identity statement to police who were investigating a possible burglary near 1400 W. Bristol St. Gortney was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Lyndon Miller, 30, of Shipshewana, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:47 p.m. Nov. 24 on charges of operating the vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance at U.S. 20 west of C.R. 9 overpass after he was involved in a crash. Miller was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Edwin Leal, 31, of New Carlisle, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:06 a.m. Nov. 25 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with priors. Benton Township EMS arrived on scene of a driver slumped over the steering wheel near U.S. 6 and U.S. 33. That driver left but was later located by police and a traffic stop was initiated at C.R. 46 and C.R. 33. Leal was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Anthony Furlow, 39, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:07 p.m. Nov. 26 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors after allegedly crashing his vehicle near C.R. 4 and Bender Drive in Elkhart. Furlow was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—John Turner, 45, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:09 a.m. Nov. 24 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated near Old. U.S. 20 and Ash Road. Turner was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Joseph Abraham Morrison, 23, of Goshen, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 1:08 a.m. Nov. 21 and is considered absent without leave.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Kathy Prusinski reported to Goshen police at 2:39 p.m. Sunday that her car was hit by another vehicle while parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.

—Melanie Stephic reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:55 a.m. Nov. 25 that someone struck her vehicle and failed to stay at the scene, the 28000 block of Miller Drive.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at 11 a.m. Nov. 24 at the 54000 block of Ash Road.

—Stephen Peters reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:28 p.m. Nov. 25 someone crashed into his vehicle and left the scene at Elkhart Road and Ferndale Road in Goshen.

BURGLARY

—A 55-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Oct. 15 and Nov. 24, someone broke into a storage unit at Storage Rentals of America, 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole multiple items and damaged a flat screen TV. Another storage unit was also reportedly broken into between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24.

—A 46-year-old old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23, 14 storage units at 22715 Old U.S. 20 were broken into by force.

—A 55-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:17 p.m. Nov. 25 that someone cut a hole on the back side of his storage unit at 53950 North Park Ave., and stole items.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

A 31-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Sunday that her residence was entered without her permission at 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart.

THEFT

—A 64-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 11:53 a.m. Sunday his Indiana ID Card was stolen by someone he knew at 623 S. Main St.

—Sailor Group LLC, 1400 W. Bristol St., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Nov. 20 and Nov. 23 someone stole items.

—Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 were informed of a stolen vehicle at 52610 C.R. 25, Bristol.

—A 47-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 and 6:25 p.m. Nov. 25 someone stole a 2021 red Chevrolet Silverado from 67403 C.R. 13, Goshen.

—Elkhart County deputies at 7:37 a.m. Nov. 26 responded to an unoccupied vehicle in the water near 10276 C.R. 34, Goshen. The owner was contacted and an auto theft report was taken.

STOLEN TRAILER

Goshen police recovered a stolen trailer at 4 p.m. Sunday following a traffic stop near Chicago and Indiana avenues for multiple traffic violations.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 73-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Nov. 20 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 21 someone damaged her fence and items were stolen from 56585 Mars Drive, Elkhart.

OFFICER'S REPORT

—A 40-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 24 hearing five gunshots north of his house at 60025 C.R. 21 and seeing a vehicle speed off.

—A 43-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:16 a.m. Nov. 27 locating a KTM two-stroke dirt bike along the property at 25943 Forrest Hill Ave., Elkhart.