POLICE NEWS: Police make several arrests

Feb. 13—ARRESTS

—Derrick Williams, 48, 2125 Toledo Road, No. 154, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving while intoxicated after reportedly committing a traffic violation at C.R. 16 and Ash Road. During the course of the traffic stop, Williams, according to police reports, showed signs of impairment and refused implied consent. A search warrant for blood was applied for and later granted. The blood draw results are currently pending. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—Kelsey Graber, 26, 3523 Baypoint Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated at a traffic stop at 4:47 a.m. Feb. 11 at C. R. 17 and Ind. 20. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—Jose Amilkar, 19, 114 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Oakland Ave. and Indiana Ave. at 9:23 p.m. Feb. 11. During the stop Amilkar showed signs of impairment and agreed to a certified chemical test. The blood draw results are currently pending. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

POSSIBLE PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCIDENT

Larry Conley reported to Goshen police at 8:59 p.m. Sunday that he believed he had been followed causing him to become involved in what he believed was a motor vehicle collision. No accident was found.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—William Saville reported Goshen police that someone shot the window of his residence with a BB gun causing the glass to break at 212 N. Fifth St., at 1:01 a.m. Monday.

—Gloria Fawcett reported to Goshen city police that around 9 p.m. Feb. 9, someone injured her dog 24814 C.R. 52

—An animal was injured as a result of a known person at 123 W. Washington St. at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

—Esmeralda Cortez reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone defaced and damaged her property at 58989 Towne Road at 8:28 p.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Damyen Barnard reported to Goshen city police that he was struck in the intersection of C.R. 28 and Ind. 19 by a black Ford truck that fled the scene at 5:12 p.m. Feb. 9

—Tanner Hobbs reported to Goshen city police an accident in the area of C.R. 6 west of C.R. 11 at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 10. The driver fled the scene in a gold four-door passenger car traveling west on C.R. 6.

—Nicole Avila reported to Goshen city police that someone she knew backed into her vehicle causing damage and then left the scene of the crash at 7:24 a.m. Feb. 10. Officers arrived and were not able to locate the suspect. The known suspect was also determined to have a driver's license status of habitual traffic offender.

—A passerby reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 west of C. R. 43 in Syracuse at 6:04 a.m. Feb. 11. When deputies arrived they found a white Chevrolet Silverado had been driving west on U.S. 6, left the south side of the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival.

SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department responded to the intersection of C.R. 50 and C.R. 43 for a single-vehicle crash at 4:40 a.m. Sunday where the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet S10 was transported to Fort Wayne Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating on the possibility of Operating While Intoxicated.

BURGLARY

—An employee of BP Gas Station, 30990 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone forced open the front entry door at 3:37 a.m. Sunday and stole approximately $1,600 worth of nicotine vapes.

—Kamalpreet Singh reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole $6,135.37 worth of nicotine vapes and vape pens from the front counter of the gas station of Marathon Gas, 68310 Ind. 15 at 9:17 p.m. Feb. Sunday.

FRAUD

—Curtis Kuhns reported to Goshen city police that his credit card was stolen and used at various stores including Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., at 11:18 a.m. Sunday.

—Steven Borzeniatow reported to Goshen city police that someone committed fraud between Dec. 12, 2022, and Feb. 9, 2023, at 20204 C.R. 19

THEFT

—Morie Church reported to Goshen city police that his stepson's wallet was stolen at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, at 7:24 p.m. Sunday.

—Marsha Nemeth reported to Goshen city police that her mailbox had been broken into and had mail stolen from it between Feb. 5 and 6 at 30989 Riverbend Circle.

—An employee of Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. Feb. 9, someone stole items.

—Tasheena Abrams reported to Goshen city police that around 10:25 p.m. Feb. 10 someone stole a navy blue Mongoose fat-wheeled bicycle from her driveway at 53245 Trenton Lane.