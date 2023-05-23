POLICE NEWS: Police make several arrests over the weekend

May 23—Local police made several arrests over the weekend.

—Summer Fisher, 32, 1397 N. Chicago Ave., No. 12, Gosehn, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 9:48 a.m. Friday. Police said her vehicle was parked in the roadway at C.R. 22 and Amber Meadows Avenue. Fisher was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—A boy fled from Elkhart County deputies at U.S. 20 and C.R. 17 in a Chrysler Town and Country between 2:26 and 3:35 p.m. Friday. The boy also crashed into a utility pole near 59711 C.R. 23 and left the scene. The boy was transported to Goshen Hospital and placed under a mental health evaluation. Charges will be sent to the Elkhart Juvenile Prosecutor.

—Tasha Cook, 40, 52076-C Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of C.R. 7 and C.R. 4, Elkhart. Cook was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Vincent Alin White, 27, 15888 U.S. 12, Union, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating without ever having obtained a license at 9:51 p.m. Saturday after a traffic stop for a loud exhaust at C.R. 17 and C.R. 4, Elkhart. White was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Jerry Trump, 30, 12695 York Lane, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated at Ind. 120 and C.R. 19, Elkhart, after a traffic stop at 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Trump was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Victor Cuevas Antongior, 44, 308 S. Apple Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated at U.S. 20 between C.R. 17 and U.S. 33, Elkhart, after police initiated a traffic stop at 12:08 a.m. Sunday. Antongior was reportedly found to be in possession of marijuana and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Antonio Giron Godoy, 25, 1007 EverGreen Lane, South Bend, was arrested on charges of operating without ever having a license at Ind. 19 north of Hively Avenue, Elkhart, after Elkhart County deputies conducted a traffic stop. Godoy allegedly refused a sobriety test and a warrant was granted for a blood drawn.

—Hollie Weidner, 27, 52852 C.R. 11, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 6:29 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said she was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

BURGLARY

—Sie Sharp reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone entered his garage at 53227 C.R. 39, Elkhart, between 3:30 p.m. May 12 and 1 p.m. May 19.

—Michael Henderson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday someone broke into 56610 Ash Road, Elkhart.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD

Dennis Jones reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. May 18 and 10 a.m. May 19, Tammy Lemert, 62, left her home in a red Lincoln Navigator and did not return. Officers later found her deceased in her vehicle on U.S. 20 near the intersection of C.R. 115 around 9:18 a.m. May 20.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police received a report at 8:05 a.m. Sunday of vandalism in a woman's bathroom at Abshire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave.

COUNTERFEIT MONEY

Navroop Singh reported to Goshen police at 9:39 a.m. Sunday that someone tried to buy items from the store using a counterfeit $100 bill at Phillips 66 Gas Station, 224 N. Main St.

FRAUD

Barbara Holloway reported to Goshen police at 9:57 a.m. Thursday fraud was committed against her between 7 p.m. May 8 and 4 p.m. May 12 at 51605 Walerko Drive, Elkhart.

THEFT

—Matthew Hall reported to Goshen police that between 4 a.m. May 11 and 2 p.m. May 18 someone stole property from a vehicle at 22343 C.R. 104, Elkhart.

—Diana Levitz reported to Elkhart County deputies that between midnight and 11 a.m. May 20 someone stole her silver 2000 Jeep Wrangler from her home at 55243 C.R., Bristol.