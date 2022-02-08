POLICE NEWS: Police make theft, OWI arrests

Feb. 7—ARREST REPORTS

—Karen Edwards, 57, 210 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 5:27 p.m. Sunday. She was cited and released pending a court date.

—Kelly Black, 28, 61960 Amber Meadows Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on U.S. 20, west of C.R. 27, at 2:42 a.m. Sunday. Black was booked into the county jail.

THEFT REPORTS

—Jorge Segura, 21853 C.R. 45, Goshen, told Elkhart County police he discovered his 2011 white Honda Accord had been stolen from his property at 3:14 a.m. Monday. He stated he believed the theft occurred sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Vincent Fisher, South Bend, told Goshen police he discovered someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen various items while it was parked at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 921 W. Pike St., at 4:11 p.m. Sunday. He noted that the vehicle was also damaged during the incident.

AWOL REPORTS

—Officials with Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 10 a.m. Friday indicating that Johnny Tilson III, 40, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at the center at 1 a.m. Feb. 1 and is now considered absent without leave.