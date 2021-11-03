POLICE NEWS: Police warn of check cashing fraud

Nov. 2—Elkhart police are investigating a series of cases involving people cashing fraudulent payroll checks.

Police said a couple instances were reported where large groups of men went into check cashing businesses and used fake IDs to cash payroll checks of varying amounts. The checks appeared to come from a recreational vehicle company, police said in a news release.

Yet the checks bounced, and the businesses were notified the checks had been fraudulent, the release shows.

Part of the investigation involves whether the incidents were connected. In the meantime, police warn local businesses and services that cash checks to watch out for large groups of people cashing checks together at once, particularly from RV companies. They also warn to watch for suspicious IDs or those that can't be verified, as well as being cautious of cashing large checks, according to the release.

MAN ARRESTED AFTER STANDOFF

An Elkhart man is accused of threatening a woman with a knife after he'd pulled out a stove at her home in Elkhart over the weekend.

Shannon Luefling, 49, is jailed on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon, as well as for a warrant on a parole violation.

Police responded to a disturbance at the home, 811 Liberty St., around 11 a.m. Sunday. A man was reported to be inside with a knife, and there was a potential gas leak since the stove had been moved, according to police in a news release.

Police met a woman outside, who told them she'd let the man, identified as Luefling, stay at her house for the weekend, and that he was supposed to leave that morning. When she came downstairs, she alleged the stove was pulled away from the wall and Luefling lunged at her with a large knife. The woman fled, and Luefling stayed in the house, the release shows.

Neighboring homes were then evacuated amid a smell of propane gas came from the home, and firefighters responded to shut the gas off. Local SWAT members then surrounded the house while Luefling remained barricaded inside during an approximately 90-minute standoff, that included officers firing pepperballs into the house, the release shows.

The standoff ended when SWAT officers went inside and arrested Luefling on the warrant, police said.

ARRESTS

—Daniel Rodriguez, 31, 734 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart, was jailed on a charge of possession of a synthetic substance, as well as for probation violations, after he was remanded into Elkhart County police custody during a Superior Court 4 hearing at the Elkhart County Courthouse in downtown Goshen around 2:40 p.m. In a report, police said the substance was found on Rodriguez after he was taken into custody.

—Ryan Carbone, 36, 1605 Westmoor Parkway, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement, as well as on two warrants, after police went to his home around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

—Sherri Lee, 52, Pearl River, Louisiana, and Jared Bourque, 27, Slidell, Louisiana, were arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Lee was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun without a license. Bourque was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Suzette Rodriguez, 22, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1100 block of South 13th Street around 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

—Seth Chandler, 21, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license, as well as for several warrants, after police said he fled from a traffic stop at Main Street and College Avenue in Goshen around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

—Eloy Gutierrez, 49, 522 W. Market St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at Ind. 19 and C.R. 44 around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

—Catherine Olvera, 50, 56652 Shore Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Franklin and Ninth streets around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

FAILURE TO RETURN VEHICLE

—Rolando Torres-Castro, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday he let a person use his vehicle, and they failed to return it at an agreed date and time.

—David Dervin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday he let a person borrow his car, and they failed to return it at an agreed day and time.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Joel Martin reported to Elkhart County police a door was broken and a barn was entered without permission at 21800 C.R. 40 near Goshen sometime between Oct. 24 and Sunday.

THEFTS

—Tiffany Moore, Wakarusa, reported to Goshen police a debit or credit card was stolen, and then used, while she was working around 4:05 p.m. Monday.

—Chad Harper, Granger, reported to Goshen police the theft of alcohol from Mega Liquor & Smokes, 1917 Elkhart Road, around 12:35 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Heather Lemler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in front of her home, 203 Queen St., sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

—Joseph Bradford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he found small burn marks on a board of one of his rental properties, 314 S. Eighth St., around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

—Taeler Jones reported to Elkhart County police here vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a home, 18675 Monticello Drive, in Goshen sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police responded to a crash in the 2700 block of South Main Street around 2:50 p.m. Monday, and the driver of one of the vehicles had left the scene, a report shows.

—Goshen police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Bashor and Reliance roads around 2:20 p.m. Monday. The drivers of both vehicles had left the scene, police said in a report.

—Goshen police responded to a crash in which a vehicle struck a tree in the median in the 300 block of South Third Street around 5:50 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had left the scene before police arrived, a report shows.

—Kevin Helmuth reported to Elkhart County police a crash at Ind. 15 and U.S. 6 near New Paris around 3:55 a.m. Monday. The driver of one of the vehicles then left the scene, a report shows.

—Krista Heath, Sturgis, Michigan, reported to Elkhart County police a minivan collided with her pickup truck at Ind. 13 and C.R. 4 around 8:10 a.m. Friday. The driver of the van then left the scene without exchanging information, police said.