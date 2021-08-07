POLICE NEWS: Possible shooting reported near Bristol

Aug. 7—An apparent shooting near Bristol was reported to Elkhart County police Thursday.

Police received the call around 1 p.m., where a witness described seeing a person firing a handgun into another vehicle in the area of Bristol Estates, 53586 C.R. 27, around 1 p.m. Both vehicles then left the scene after the incident.

The report does not state whether or not anybody was injured or whether any injuries were reported later.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

—Elkhart County police received a report about an act of criminal recklessness that occurred at a home, 64762 Maxwells Gate, in Goshen on Thursday.

—Glen Glendron, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a bullet damaged a window of his home, 53660 Jefferson Drive, sometime in the last two weeks.

SOLICITATION

Elkhart County police received a report from a 17-year-old caller that a suspect attempted to solicit girls for money in Elkhart County around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

CRASH

A car driven by Emily Coates, Goshen, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Karen Montoyo, Angola, while Montoyo was stopped in traffic on U.S. 20 and waiting to turn left onto C.R. 33 near Middlebury around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Montoyo and a passenger in her truck, Octavio Montoyo, Angola, were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.

Coates did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for speeding.

ARREST

Caleb McDaniel, 517 New York St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of false informing and resisting law enforcement, as well as on a warrant during an investigation at a home, at 500 E. Jackson St., around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Craig Gregory, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck his vehicle and damaged it while it was parked in the 700 block of Grant Drive around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Staff at Grand Elk Railroad reported to Elkhart County police around 7 p.m. Thursday that several juveniles damaged the window of a train car. The report doesn't state where the incident occurred.

—Brandon Johnson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a tire to a vehicle was damaged at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

FRAUD

Cynthia Ressler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of fraud that occurred July 16.