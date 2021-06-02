POLICE NEWS: Poultry plunges off trailer, blocking traffic at downtown intersection

Jun. 1—Chickens checked traffic at a busy intersection in downtown Goshen for a few hours Tuesday.

A Miller Poultry tractor-trailer lost its load of chickens as the driver turned left from Main Street onto Third Street around 11:25 a.m.

The load of 22 modules had shifted in the turn for an undetermined reason, and they slid to one side, causing the trailer to lean. The cages then fell off the truck and spilled onto the side of the road, said Kevin Diehl, Miller's chief operations officer.

Diehl estimated the modules carried about 6,400 chickens. Some of the animals died at the scene, he said, but he couldn't provide an estimate until the load from the trailer could be processed.

The incident shut down the northbound lane of Third Street at the intersection while crews worked to recover and reload chickens into the modules. Diehl said the poultry modules were stacked back onto the trailer with new securing straps put in place.

The chickens were then transported to Miller's processing plant in Orland. The scene was cleared by about 3:30 p.m., Diehl estimated.

The driver was not injured.

BATTERY

—Bryce Conwell, Warsaw, reported to Goshen police he was struck by a man at the Best Western Inn, 900 Lincolnway East, around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Conwell reported head pain, but refused medical attention, police said in a report.

—Three people reported minor injuries after police responded to a fight at a home, 302 Stone Drive, around 10:55 p.m. Monday.

ARRESTS

—Brittney Hanna, 27, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a warrant out of St. Joseph County, Michigan, after police responded to a call to Mega Blast, 2624 Peddler's Village Road, around 5:05 p.m. Monday. Hanna had called police to report her car was taken from the lot. During the response, a police report shows marijuana was found, and a possession of marijuana charge against Hanna will be filed with the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

—Amber Lard, 38, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road around 8:25 p.m. Monday.

—Miguel Ortega-Batrez, 41, 57601 Frances Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 29 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

—Michael Rumph, 32, 406 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 36 around 8:05 p.m. Saturday.

—Dominique Mack, 28, 1305 W. Vistula St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement following a traffic stop at Ind. 120 and Bay Ridge Drive around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

—Ryan Ntende, 27, 1105 Egbert Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and Saint Joseph Street in Bristol around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Deanna Alerding, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at Dollar General, 1075 N. Main St., around 2:35 p.m. Monday.

—Jay Munoz, New York, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Sunday evening.

—Staff at BP reported to Elkhart County police a male stole a donation can containing about $300 for Riley's Children's Hospital from the business, 21870 Ind. 120, around 4:45 a.m. Friday.