POLICE NEWS: Pregnant woman injured in crash

Jan. 31—A South Bend woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a concrete center median at 8:31 p.m. Saturday in Elkhart County.

According to Elkhart County police, Vanessa Silvestre Segundo, 22, was driving her vehicle east on U.S. 20, approaching the C.R. 17 exit, when she attempted to merge onto the exit ramp and collided with the concrete center median. The impact caused extensive front-end damage to her vehicle, police said.

Silvestre Segundo reportedly told police she fell asleep while driving. Police noted that no signs of impairment were observed.

Silvestre Segundo was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital via ambulance for a medical assessment due to her being three months pregnant.

She was cited for driving while never having received a driver's license.

ARREST REPORTS

—Zachery R. Shively, 32, 18312 Dennis Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of battery and resisting law enforcement while at 117 W. Walnut St., Millersburg, at 8:44 p.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—A South Bend man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:02 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Timothy Vivian, 53, South Bend, was driving his vehicle east on U.S. 20 toward the East County Line Road intersection when he drove left of the roadway's center line and collided with a second vehicle heading west on U.S. 20. The force of the collision caused the second vehicle, driven by Bruce Rodgers, 39, Goshen, to spin around and exit the roadway. Vivian's vehicle then continued northeast off the roadway, traveling approximately 200 feet before coming to a stop in a nearby field, police said. Vivian was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of chest and stomach pain resulting from the collision. Rodgers was uninjured.

THEFT REPORTS

—Representatives of a business located at 1110 W. Pike St., Goshen, told Goshen police they discovered the business had been burglarized at 12:48 p.m. Sunday.

—Brittney Bontrager, Milford, told Goshen police she believed her purse may have been stolen while she was at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd., at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

—Kei McManus filed a report with Elkhart County police Friday indicating her trailer had been stolen from 53070 Ind. 13, Middlebury, sometime between Dec. 28, 2021, and Friday.

FRAUD REPORTS

—Theresa Vasquez, Texas, told Goshen police she discovered someone in Goshen is using her personal information without her permission at 11:17 a.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—John Speed, 57515 Walden Court, Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 1 p.m. Sunday indicating he discovered his vehicle had been vandalized sometime between 9:30 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Sunday.