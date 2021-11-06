POLICE NEWS: Pumpkins smashed along Main Street

Nov. 6—People smashing pumpkins during overnight hours were among reports received by local police.

Amber Barnes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police pumpkins were smashed along the road in the 100 block of South Main Street around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

ARRESTS

—Oscar Palacios Contreras, 39, 59510 Dushane Ave., Dunlap, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of burglary after police responded to a suspicious person call around 1:20 p.m. Thursday. In a report, police said Palacio Contreras was found in a house, 57637 Seventh St., in Elkhart.

—Goshen police arrested a 12-year-old girl after responding to a report of a vandalism to Praise Chapel, 623 N. Third St., around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. The girl was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Willie Banks, 22, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement after he allegedly failed to stop for a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Ferndale Road and led police on a short pursuit around 5:35 a.m. Thursday.

BURGLARY

Fernando De La Torre, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home, 110 Huron St., around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

THEFT

Staff at American Cargo Group reported to Elkhart County police a 28-foot enclosed racing trailer was stolen from the business, 14054 C.R. 4, in Bristol sometime between Oct. 28 and Thursday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police responded to a call that a vehicle struck a 17-year-old boy's vehicle while it was parked at 245 Chicago Ave. around 6:55 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information with the teen.

—Jose Acevedo, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Wings Etc., 2815 Gateway Drive S., around 5:55 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle did not exchange information with Acevedo, according to a report.