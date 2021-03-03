POLICE NEWS: After punching out a window, man arrested on child battery, neglect charges

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·5 min read

Mar. 2—A New Paris man is jailed, facing child abuse accusations following an incident that included him allegedly breaking a vehicle window.

Richard Rhodes, 37, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of battery on a child and neglect of dependents. Police said Rhodes had punched out the window of a minivan, which consequently struck a child inside, during the incident in the 68000 block of Main Street in New Paris around 4:40 a.m. Monday.

In a report, police said Rhodes had also abandoned four children at his home.

ARRESTS

—Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on a charge of driving without a license after police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Bashor Road around 9:20 p.m. Monday. The boy was released to a guardian with a citation to appear in Juvenile Court.

—Akeim Qaiyim, 29, 1622 William Henry Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana after police responded to a call about a potential domestic battery at 30966 Riverbend Circle near Osceola around 11:05 p.m. Sunday. Police said Qaiyim was found with marijuana during the response.

—Maria Fuentes, 59, 107 Olive St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Fuentes was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Emmanuel Collier, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery, as well as on a warrant, after police responded to an incident in the 1600 block of South Eighth Street around 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

—Jose Pizana Rodriguez, 21, 910 Walden Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of West Clinton Street around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

—Joseph Martin, 25, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Concord Mall Drive around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

—Catlin Nicholson, 32, 230 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on warrants after police responded to call to the Budget Inn, 2807 Cassopolis St., in Elkhart around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

BATTERY

Elkhart County police reported a juvenile battered a 28-year-old man at Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

COUNTERFEITING

Staff at Dollar General reported to Goshen police a customer tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill at the store, 1075 N. Main St., around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

TRAFFICKING

Elkhart County police received a report about trafficking at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

THEFTS

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Feb. 24.

—Javier Perez reported to Goshen police his 2004 Audi was stolen from a home, 904 S. 10th St., around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

—Rebecca Taylor, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen as she shopped at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 4 p.m. Sunday.

—Robin Hill reported to Elkhart County police a 2019 Ford Echo SUV was stolen from a home, 733 Broadmore Estates, sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday.

—Shawn Wesson reported to Elkhart County police a 1990 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck was stolen from 22285 Ind. 119 sometime between Oct. 15 and Friday.

BURGLARIES

—Cheyanne Neal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were taken from her home, 426 N. First St., sometime between 10 a.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

—Staff at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home reported to Goshen police a male was inside the business, 1911 S. Main St., around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The male left before police arrived, a report shows.

—Chad Lieby, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police building supplies were stolen during a burglary to a home, 20406 Longboat Court, sometime between 6 p.m. last Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at Goshen Hospital reported to Goshen police graffiti was spray painted on hospital property, 2120 S. Main St., around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Sarah Amich, Warsaw, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was involved in a crash in the 400 block of North Main Street around 11:15 a.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without providing information.

—Staff at Phillips 66 reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck the overhead door of the car wash at the business, 1010 W. Plymouth Ave., around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The driver then left the scene without providing information.

—Zhenya Ogden, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at South Main and Madison streets around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

—William Malone, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday his fence was damaged at his property, 202 Yorktown Drive, sometime within the past two weeks.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at Goshen College reported to Goshen police graffiti was spray painted on city bike path signs along the 1700 block of South Main Street around 11:55 a.m. Monday.

FRAUD

Domingo Herrera, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Saturday his identity was used to receive medical services in New York.

