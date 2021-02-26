POLICE NEWS: Rape charges filed against three men

Feb. 25—Three men are accused of raping a victim during a party at a home near Bristol one night last summer.

Andrew Himes, 33, and Donald Hicks, 18, both of Bristol, and Douglas D. Miller, 31, Elkhart, were each charged Thursday — Himes and Hicks with three Level 3 felony counts of rape, and Miller with two Level 3 felony counts of rape.

The charges stem from an investigation that began when Elkhart County police responded to a call at a mobile home park in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 near Bristol on June 30. The victim told a detective she and a friend were invited to Himes' home in the park where they allegedly partied with Himes, Hicks and Miller by drinking and smoking marijuana early in the morning, according to details in a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The friend went home after a time, leaving the victim at Himes' place. The victim became ill during the party and was led to Himes' bedroom to lie down, according to the affidavit. In the allegations, she told police the men then sexually assaulted her one after the other multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The victim later identified Miller and Hicks from photo arrays as part of the investigation, but didn't identify Himes. In the affidavit, police said Himes couldn't be identified because the photo that was shown was out of date and taken before, "Himes gained a significant amount of weight," the document states.

During the investigation, police found an earring that didn't belong to Himes' companion in his room. DNA samples were also collected in the investigation, and police said one profile substantially matched Hicks' DNA. Other profiles indicated lower likelihoods of matching Himes' DNA. The affidavit doesn't show DNA evidence matching Miller's DNA.

The cases were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1. Warrants for the suspects' arrests were also issued.

CHILD MOLESTATION

A Goshen man is accused of molesting children apparently while he was a teenager.

Seth Martin, 34, was charged with four Class C felony counts of child molesting in a case filed Thursday.

Two people, who are now adults, spoke to Elkhart County police earlier this month, alleging Martin touched them inappropriately while they were children multiple times over the course of several years, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

Case information, based on age ranges, indicates the alleged activity occurred around the early 2000s. Martin would have been in his teen years and into his early 20s during that time period, information provided in the affidavit shows.

One of the victims also alleged Martin had once admitted the inappropriate touching to a preacher, but no action was taken then, the affidavit shows.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, and the charges are Class C under Indiana's previous system of classifying felony charges alphabetically before the current numbered system for felonies began in 2014.

ARRESTS

—Lisa Adkins, 45, 356 Stone Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of West Wilden Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

—Goshen police arrested a 41-year-old man on a warrant after he was issued a trespassing warning at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning after responding to a call to Discount Warehouse, 701 W. Lincoln Ave., around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Carolyn Shelley, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her wallet was possibly stolen while shopping at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

—Jacob Jett reported to Elkhart County police a handgun and cash were stolen during a break-in to his vehicle while it was parked in a lot, 11458 C.R. 2, in Middlebury sometime between 5 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Wendy Swallow, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Pike and Third streets around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported in the crash.

FRAUD

Jason Spigutz, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police his debit card was used at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.