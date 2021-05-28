POLICE NEWS: Residents report slashed tires

May 27—Local police received reports of slashed tires on vehicles. Those include:

—Michael Richardson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a tire on his vehicle was damaged at a home at 722 S. Main St., around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

—Vickie Collins reported to Elkhart County police all the tires on her SUV were cut, as well as the tires on another SUV while they were parked at a home at 19278 C.R. 40, in Goshen sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.

VANDALISM

Staff at the Elkhart County Parks and Recreation Department reported to Elkhart County police a park was damaged sometime between April 28 and May 5, and also two sign boards were stolen between May 17 and May 21.

THEFTS

—Dawn Buwa, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen from a home at 517 New York St., around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

—Steve Friend Sr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2002 Dodge Dakota was stolen from a home at 511 1/2 Center St., sometime between 2 p.m. May 21 and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

—Jaseda Veth, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police the catalytic converter was stolen from her SUV while it was parked at her home, 17313 C.R. 8, around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Jose Medina reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck his car while it was parked at Smart Cabinetry, 70680 C.R. 23, sometime between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

ARREST

Elkhart County police arrested a 15-year-old boy on a charge of violating curfew after police said the boy was found riding a bicycle on C.R. 13 at River Manor Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. The boy was released to a parent, and the case was referred to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for consideration.

BATTERY

Justin Kelley reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile inmate bit him at the Elkhart County Correctional Complex, 26861 C.R. 26, around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

INTIMIDATION

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old boy made threats toward staff at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 11 a.m. Tuesday.