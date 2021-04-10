POLICE NEWS: Roofer charged in alleged scam also wanted in other counties

Apr. 9—An Elkhart man is accused of scamming a client on a roofing job in LaGrange, while also jailed in Elkhart County as a result of a similar case, and while facing charges in another county.

Doug Flagle, 49, is charged with a Level 5 felony count of corrupt business influence and a Level 6 felony count of theft in a case filed Wednesday. He's accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a client by failing to do a roofing project he was hired for and for failing to pay further fees related to the project.

A resident told a LaGrange County police detective in October, Flagle was paid $23,000 in advance to make the repairs at a home near Fish Lake, but the work was not done, details in the probable cause affidavit in the case show. The victim lost another $1,405 by having to pick up building permit and dumpster fees.

In the affidavit, the detective argues for the corrupt business charge, saying Flagle has shown a "pattern of racketeering activity." The detective points to Flagle's criminal history as well as issues raised by the Better Business Bureau against his business in Granger, Preferred Roof Systems & Construction Services.

The BBB's website shows the agency began investigating Preferred Roof Systems in September 2020 after receiving consumer complaints about the company requiring large down payments for project that weren't finished. An alert on the site also notes St. Joseph County has put the company's license on hold because of complaints the county building department has received.

Allegations listed in the affidavit show Flagle faces several warrants for cases involving similar crimes in the area. The detective also alleged Flagle has multiple aliases, which include names, birth dates and social security numbers.

Court filings show Flagle is charged with theft and home improvement fraud in Porter County, while Kosciusko County charges him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated as active cases. Arrest warrants have been filed in those cases.

Meanwhile, a Kosciusko County judge ordered Flagle and Preferred Roof Systems to pay a plaintiff nearly $137,000 as a default judgment in a civil lawsuit last September.

Amid those cases, Elkhart County Sheriff's Office information show Flagle is jailed locally for violating probation in two older cases, including one where he had pleaded guilty to counts of corrupt business influence and theft in 2011.

The new LaGrange County case was filed in LaGrange County Circuit Court.

CRASH

A car driven by Ester Axson, Goshen, collided with a pickup truck driven by Francis Cramer, Elkhart, when Axson pulled out in front of Cramer at Ind. 19 and C.R. 28 around 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Axson was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head and body injuries, according to police. She was also cited for failing to yield the right of way.

A child passenger in her car was not injured, police said. Cramer had a hand injury, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

ARREST

Fulvio Desantiago, 29, 23558 Creek Park Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana after police stopped him at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—Schuyler Barkes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a truck was stolen from a home, 1503 Garland Drive, sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

—Kimberly Drury reported to Elkhart County police Thursday her wedding ring was stolen from a home, 21324 Cheri Lane, in Bristol on Feb. 21.

BATTERY

—In a report to Goshen police, a staff member at Boost Mobile alleged being hugged and kissed on the forehead by a customer at the business, 2020 Lincolnway East, around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

—Chanelly Roman reported to Elkhart County police being punched at Crystal Valley Catering, 14329 U.S. 20, in Middlebury around 6:35 a.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old boy smashed a window of a vehicle with a stick at the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office investigated and has requested a juvenile charge of criminal mischief be filed, according to a report.

RUNAWAY

Staff at Bashor Children's home reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Ronald Scott, 55, Bristol, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody at 1 p.m. April 6.