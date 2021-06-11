POLICE NEWS: Search results in three arrests

Jun. 10—Three men were arrested on drug charges after Goshen police investigated a house Wednesday.

Police served a search warrant at 1562 Kingston Court around 2:45 p.m. A man living there, Ronald Krueger, 54, was arrested after the search and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringes and maintaining a common nuisance, a police report shows.

Also at the house, Anthony Metzger, 30, 1562 Kingston Court, was arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance, as well as on a warrant. And James Roder, 35, Claypool, was arrested and jailed on charges of visiting a common nuisance and resisting law enforcement, as well as on a warrant.

ARRESTS

—Joseph Mitchell, 26, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass after police responded to Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

—Erin Cain, 40, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Cain was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at Lifepoint Church reported to Goshen police a door was damaged at the church, 1006 S. 16th St., around 8:40 a.m. Wednesdsay.

THEFT

Gina Rossi-Bost, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a package was stolen from the front porch of her home, 53924 C.R. 27, sometime between May 29 and June 4.

ATTEMPTED THEFT

Rosella Hapner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday two attempts were made to withdraw money from her bank account.

FRAUD

Gloria Fawley, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police there was an attempt to use her identity to open several accounts between May 26 and June 2.