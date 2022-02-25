POLICE NEWS: Search warrant served on suspected drug dealer's home

Feb. 25—Jorge Castillo, 19, 1206 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on preliminary charges of dealing in a schedule II controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver's license following a traffic stop in the area of Dewey and West avenues at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the traffic stop, officers also served a search warrant on his home, according to police.

Castillo was booked into the county jail.

ARREST REPORTS

—James Gaddey, 37, 801 Zollinger Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at his home at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Ezra Avalos, 21, 423 N. Michigan St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Sevenths Street and Plymouth Avenue at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday. Avalos was released pending a court date.

—Nicole Weldy, 38, 403 E. Second St., North Manchester, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Kercher Road and South Main Street at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday. Weldy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was cited and released pending a court date.

—Oscar Salazar Monterrubio, 30, Mexico, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday. He was released pending a court date.

—Kimberly Schott, 49, 27437 Zentz Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 9 and C.R. 22 at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday. She was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—Jennifer Hahn, South Bend, told Goshen police her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle while at the intersection of Lincolnway East and East Kercher Road at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.

THEFT REPORTS

—An employee of Dunkin Donuts, 1952 Lincolnway East, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday to report an attempted burglary.

—Anna Juarez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:21 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of two catalytic converters at 403 Kansas Drive.

—Steve Stephens, 19623 C.R. 8, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County police at 1:33 p.m. Monday to report the theft of speakers from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS

—Sam Reschly, 13840 Shavano Peak Drive, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County police at 4 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone banged and kicked his garage door causing damage sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 12:40 a.m. Monday.